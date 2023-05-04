Man Allegedly Steals iPad From Rasa Rasa Sengkang, Eatery Appeals For Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Allegedly Takes iPad From Rasa Rasa Sengkang Outlet, Actions Caught On CCTV Footage

Last Sunday (30 Apr), a man allegedly took an iPad from the drinks counter of a Rasa Rasa outlet in Sengkang.

According to CCTV footage, he paid for a beverage before taking the device, leaving the eatery with it.

Rasa Rasa has now taken to social media to appeal for eye-witnesses to step forward and assist with the police investigation against the man.

Man takes iPad from Rasa Rasa Sengkang on 30 Apr

Rasa Rasa posted footage of the incident to Facebook and TikTok, stating that it took place in their Sengkang outlet on 30 Apr at 3.32pm.

The video starts with the man walking into the eatery before setting his bag down at one of the tables.

He then approaches the drinks counter to order a hot beverage.

After paying for it with cash and receiving the drink, he flips the cover of the iPad open.

The man flips it back before taking a sip from the beverage.

Once the outlet’s employee returns with his change, he places it on top of the device before taking all three items away with him.

Eatery seeks witnesses, suspects man may have mistakenly taken it

The next part of the video then shows the man walking out of the premises, presumably with the iPad.

Rasa Rasa has now confirmed that they have filed a police report against the man, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

As such, the eatery has appealed for eyewitnesses to step forward to assist with the investigation.

Following their posts on social media, a TikTok commenter suggested that perhaps the man’s actions were unintentional.

They pointed out that at the beginning of the video, the man held an object that seemed to be his iPad. He may have thus assumed the one on the counter was his own.

In response, Rasa Rasa posted a follow-up video, stating in the caption that the object was not an iPad, but instead a book.

