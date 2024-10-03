IShowSpeed apparently suggested visiting Geylang during ‘failed’ S’pore stream: Jianhao Tan

Jianhao Tan explains IShowSpeed ‘failed’ Singapore stream

When streamer IShowSpeed (Speed) showed up in Singapore, his first stream on 22 Sept did not go well, leading to many fingers being pointed at local YouTuber Jianhao Tan for being a bad “tour guide”.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday (2 Oct), Jianhao gave his side of the story.

The local content creator shared that Speed’s team had contacted him less than a day before their arrival — Jianhao thus had to rush to arrange and set things up.

As for where Speed’s stream took place, Jianhao clarified that the American livestreamer chose the location himself.

He apparently told Speed that Universal Studios Singapore (USS) was not a good place for streaming due to the rules, but Speed was adamant on the destination he had picked out.

Addressing questions on why he did not interfere and suggest another activity, Jianhao said:

If a top livestreamer in the world has a certain idea of what he wants to do, then who am I to tell him what to do with his content? I can only recommend.

Jianhao even said he got a permit with USS overnight and thanked its staff for being accommodating under such short notice.

Jianhao says he did not recommend USS to IShowSpeed

At USS during the stream, Speed and his team picked the Transformers and Battlestar Galactica rides as his first two choices.

The stream cuts off just as Speed entered the former and was told he couldn’t film due to copyright reasons.

For the Battlestar Galactica ride, Jianhao said staff members apparently refused to let Speed bring a camera onto the ride, citing safety issues.

Jianhao then suggested Speed to take the Jurassic Park ride, which he felt they could definitely film, but the YouTube celebrity changed his mind and left USS instead.

Speed suggested streaming at Geylang

After allegedly having to chase him down on Marine Coastal Expressway (MCE), Jianhao convinced Speed to go to Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett for height thrills.

The Singaporean said that he had booked the place ahead of time and gotten a permit for filming.

However, right outside the Skypark, Speed suggested they go to Geylang instead.

Jianhao claimed he felt “stressed” upon hearing this as he did not want people to think Geylang represented Singapore. He managed to dissuade Speed from this plan.

Knowing that Speed’s team requested “street food”, Jianhao planned for Speed to go to a pasar malam in Woodlands that evening.

Instead, Speed headed to the F1 venue and subsequently across the Causeway to Johor Bahru (JB).

When Speed’s team returned to Singapore to meet Jianhao, it was late enough that the pasar malam had closed.

They then headed to Chinatown and Haji Lane in Kampong Glam to try filming, but both locations had also closed. With no choice, the team called it a day.

“We tried so many things. We drove to many places, but we just had very different viewpoints,” said Jianhao.

Jianhao claims Speed had the wrong idea of Singapore

He suspected that Speed may have expected Singapore to be similar to other Southeast Asian countries he had visited where permits were not needed and things happened spontaneously.

Jianhao said Singapore was too organised for that and urged content creators to plan before their visits.

For Speed’s second stream on 2 Oct, Jianhao felt the streamer had understood this and planned ahead.

This resulted in a much smoother stream, with Speed even bungee jumping at the Skypark and enjoying Kampong Glam as previously suggested.

As such, the local YouTuber felt that the blame did not deserve to go to either him or Speed.

“I’m actually quite surprised that a lot of Singaporeans came to my defence,” Jianhao said.

He also thanked those who defended and supported him, whether they were fans or not.

Stream on 22 Sept plagued by issues

Speed’s stream on 22 Sept was plagued by a series of issues — after a brief segment at USS, the stream went blank before going down.

The “failed” stream disappointed many local fans, who pointed fingers at Jianhao, who was allegedly Speed’s tour guide in Singapore.

It got to the point where Speed’s content director, Slipz, had to tell fans to stop directing hate to Jianhao.

The local streamer also said he felt “defeated” by the negativity directed at him.

Also read: Jianhao Tan feels ‘defeated’ by hate messages from IShowSpeed fans over failed S’pore stream

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hao on YouTube and IShowSpeed on YouTube.