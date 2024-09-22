American streamer IShowSpeed arrives in S’pore, greeted by fans at Changi Airport before livestream issues

Streamer IShowSpeed lands in Singapore, livestream goes down shortly after starting

Popular yet controversial YouTube streamer IShowSpeed touched down in Singapore on 22 Sept, marking the latest stop in his Southeast Asia tour.

Darren Watkins Jr., better known as Speed, is a wildly popular YouTube streamer boasting more than 31 million subscribers, and local fans had eagerly awaited his arrival.

In fact, fans were exchanging updates via a shared Telegram chat, where they were also advised to show respect by not crowding or calling the 19-year-old racial slurs, among others.

At around 1.58pm, Speed arrived at Changi Airport, sporting a beanie and headphones around his neck. Excited fans recorded his arrival, shouting: “Oh shit, that’s him!” as they spotted the streamer.

A large crowd had gathered at the airport, cheering loudly as Speed and his entourage walked past.

Stream goes down at Universal Studios Singapore

A few hours after landing, Speed began a livestream at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

He repeatedly asked viewers, “What language do they speak in Singapore?” as he wandered around the theme park.

However, just 13 minutes into the stream, Speed entered an attraction and was told he couldn’t livestream inside. The stream abruptly froze, leaving viewers frustrated.

The livestream then froze, cut to black, and remained that way as of 4.20pm, resulting in an unhappy chat typing comments such as “L stream” and “Signalpoor”.

Shortly after, the livestream became unavailable entirely.

Part of a series of streaming mishaps in Southeast Asia

The technical difficulties in Singapore are the latest in a string of challenges Speed has faced on his SEA tour.

In Thailand, Speed crashed a tuk-tuk into a temple wall, resulting in him having to pay for the damages.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, he was mobbed by a massive crowd and trapped at a car dealership.

In Malaysia, he nearly choked on a durian seed during a livestream while trying the local delicacy, and in Indonesia, the mob was so chaotic that commenters described the scene as akin to a “zombie apocalypse”.

