Streamer IShowSpeed stuffs S$55 durian down throat, chokes on seed

Streamer IShowSpeed tries durian in M’sia, chokes on seed

On 17 Sept, streamer IShowSpeed stuffed his face full of durian in Malaysia but ended up choking on its seed.

As he continued his tour of Southeast Asia, the popular American streamer stopped by Malaysia and tried their national fruit.

Stuffs his face full of durian

While touring Malaysia, a member of his entourage suggested to the streamer that he should try Malaysia’s national fruit – the durian.

The streamer declined at first, saying that he had already tried it. However, his guide insisted, saying that durians are different in Malaysia.

IShowSpeed agreed to try the durian and received a box the vendor had freshly prepared, to the cheers of the crowd.

But when it came time to pay, the streamer expressed surprise at the price.

“US$42 for some fruit? That’s crazy,” he said, his disbelief clearly visible. His guide had gotten him the most expensive kind of durian.

He soon began eating the fruit, biting off half a piece and stuffing his cheeks full of durian. However, it became apparent that something had gone wrong when he began choking.

With the help of his entourage, the streamer safely spat out the durian seed. After a drink of water and wiping himself clean, he shared the fruit he bought with the mob of fans around him.

Also visited Uncle Roger’s restaurant

After his little mishap with durian, IShowSpeed got in a car and headed to his next destination – the famous Uncle Roger’s restaurant.

Located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger is the popular Malaysian comedian’s restaurant. The crowds got massive, leading the restaurant to have to temporarily shut its doors to customers while the streamer was present.

It got so hectic that one of the restaurant staff approached IShowSpeed to tell him to leave through the back door once he was done.

He tried Uncle Roger’s fried rice and even gave the famous Malaysian comedian a brief call to give him praise for the delicious dish.

Featured image adapted from IShowSpeed on Youtube.