Fan in M’sia apparently crashes motorcycle while chasing YouTuber IShowSpeed’s car

Fan gets into accident while chasing YouTube streamer IShowSpeed in Malaysia

In a recent livestream on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel, a dramatic moment unfolded when a fan in Malaysia was heard shouting the streamer’s name just before a loud crash interrupted the broadcast.

IShowSpeed, more commonly known as ‘Speed’, looked visibly startled by the sudden collision.

The fan, riding a motorcycle, was tailing Speed’s car, clearly excited to catch a glimpse of the popular content creator.

“Yo, Speed!” the fan was heard screaming at the top of their lungs.

Almost immediately, a thunderous crash followed, apparently involving the fan’s motorcycle.

Horrified, Speed craned his neck to peer out of the car window.

“What just happened?” the 19-year-old YouTuber asked, clearly confused and shaken by the incident.

Details of the accident are still unclear at the time of writing.

On extensive Southeast Asia tour

The American YouTube streamer was in Kuala Lumpur as part of his extensive Southeast Asia tour.

Malaysia marks the fifth stop on his journey, following recent visits to Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Known for his energetic personality and entertaining antics, Speed has been making headlines throughout the tour.

During a previous livestream on 9 Sept, he drove a tuk-tuk into a temple wall in Thailand.

The crash left Speed winded and visibly shaken.

He spent several minutes recovering before paying for the damage and apologising to the temple monks for the incident.

Most recently, on Tuesday (17 Sept), he asked fans in Malaysia to “sabar” — which means “be patient” in Malay — as they crowded around him for photos.

At the time of writing, Speed is in Indonesia and is expected to visit Singapore in the coming days.

Featured image adapted from IShowSpeed on YouTube.