Streamer ‘IShowSpeed’ drives tuk-tuk into temple wall in Thailand, apologises to abbot

Streamer ‘IShowSpeed’ drives tuk-tuk into temple wall in Thailand

During a live stream on Monday (9 Sept), popular streamer IShowSpeed (Speed) drove a tuk-tuk truck into a temple wall in Thailand.

The four-hour broadcast, which also shows Speed trying out Muay Thai and getting a massage, has been viewed over 4.3 million times.

As with many tourists before him, Speed began his Thailand adventure with a trip to a temple.

After an elephant ride and a brief walk around the temple, the streamer decides to visit an ATM. To make the ATM visit a bit more special, he decided to ride a Tuk-Tuk.

With the help of his friend translating, the streamer learns how to drive the vehicle from a local driver.

However, things quickly went awry when IShowSpeed stepped on the gas. In a panic, he asks how to stop the vehicle before immediately accelerating straight into the wall.

After colliding with the wall, the tuk-tuk came to a complete halt and Speed alighted the vehicle, clearly winded. He spent several minutes collecting his breath before pacing around, but visibly still in pain.

“I gotta pay this dude,” he says, referring to the driver of the tuk-tuk he just crashed.

Apologising and paying for the damage

Inspecting the damage, the driver said he’d have to talk to his boss to figure out the extent of the damage.

Speed’s friends and acquaintances then informed him that he’d also have to apologise to the monks at the temple.

A monk soon came to greet the group and informed them that they should’ve paid respects to the deities at the temple before taking photos and carrying out various activities there.

The group then met the abbot to pay their respects and prostrate to apologise for the damage.

Visited nearby Muay Thai gym and school while waiting

After a while, the group returns to the tuk-tuk driver who informs them that it’ll be about 15 minutes before his boss arrives.

To keep the stream interesting, the group decided to visit a nearby Muay Thai gym. Speed greets the boxers and even does a few rounds of sparring.

He was then greeted by kids from a local school as well as some of his fans from Thailand. One of them even brought a box of KFC fried chicken for him to try.

The driver later informed the group that they’d have to pay 17,900 baht (S$691) for the damage. Speed eventually boarded another tuk-tuk to continue his journey through Thailand.

