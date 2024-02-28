S’porean streamer Kiaraakitty banned from entering Taiwan after staged egg attack

Kiaraakitty & her assistant banned from entering Taiwan for up to 5 years

Singaporean streamer Cheng Wing Yee, better known as Kiaraakitty, has been banned from entering Taiwan after staging an ‘egg attack’ during a livestream earlier this month.

The Taiwanese immigration agency did not specify the duration of the ban but stated it could last up to five years.

Local authorities also said that both the streamer and her assistant left Taiwan for Singapore before the verdict was issued.

Taiwan immigration agency said Kiaraakitty & assistant left before verdict

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIC) issued a statement about Kiaraakitty’s staged egg attack on Tuesday (27 Feb).

The streamer and her assistant had been accused of staging the incident earlier this month on a livestream.

The case has been transferred to the district court in Kaohsiung and is currently awaiting a verdict.

NIC, however, said the pair had already left the island.

Nonetheless, the agency said the Singaporeans will be banned from entering Taiwan for up to five years.

The immigration authority took the opportunity to remind visitors not to partake in activities that undermine “social harmony and stability”. NIC said it would not hesitate to take action against such perpetrators.

Streamer apologised for incident & said she just wanted to entertain

During her livestream on 9 Feb, a ‘woman’ in red appeared to throw several eggs at Kiaraakitty while she was touring the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Just days later, the streamer’s assistant told authorities that they had staged the attack for the stream. He also confessed that he had dressed up as a middle-aged lady.

Last Saturday (24 Feb), Kiaraakitty apologised for the incident while streaming on Twitch.

She clarified that she merely wanted to entertain and that she was taken aback by the media attention the incident garnered.

Featured image adapted from Kiara Kitty on Facebook and 8world News.