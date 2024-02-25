S’pore streamer Kiaraakitty admits egg attack in Taiwan was staged, told by police to apologise

Streamer Kiaraakitty apologises for staging egg attack in Taiwan

Authorities in Taiwan have confirmed that an attack on Singaporean streamer Kiaraakitty was a hoax.

She had apparently told a male assistant to dress up as a local woman and pelt her with eggs.

Taiwanese police have since instructed the streamer to issue a public apology, which she did tearfully during a livestream on 24 Feb.

Male assistant dressed as woman to stage egg attack on Kiaraakitty in Taiwan

According to China Times, the ‘attack’ on Kiaraakitty happened on 9 Feb while she was touring Kaohsiung.

She was live-streaming her trip when a woman seemingly pelted her with eggs, accusing her of seducing her husband by posting provocative photographs, reported 8world News.

At that point, the streamer had said that she would lodge a police report. However, local police denied having received it and launched an investigation into what really happened.

On 11 Feb, her 32-year-old male assistant confirmed with the authorities that they had staged the attack for the stream, noted China Times in a separate report.

The assistant dressed up as a middle-aged lady and threw eggs at the streamer while she was ‘live’.

Streamer issues apology, said hoax was for entertainment purposes only

Having learnt the truth about what happened, Taiwanese police instructed Kiaraakitty to issue a public apology either on Facebook or a live stream.

The Singaporean took to the latter to issue an on-camera apology on 24 Feb.

In the clip, Kiaraakitty tearfully defended herself, saying that she just wanted to entertain.

The media attention to the incident had also shocked her, she said.

The streamer referenced another case where a group of Taiwanese influencers staged a kidnapping in Cambodia and maintained that she was different from them.

