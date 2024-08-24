Italian dad tries Saizeriya food in S’pore, says he ‘will come back’

Italian dad praises Saizeriya for quality to price ratio

Most people in Singapore would have patronised Saizeriya — a restaurant chain known for serving affordable Italian food.

To find out about the restaurant’s authenticity, a Singapore-based Italian TikTok user decided to bring his father, Bruno to Saizeriya.

Perhaps unexpectedly, Bruno gave a positive review of the popular restaurant.

Italian dad found items on menu that he never saw in Italy

The lighthearted video started with the pair flipping through Saizeriya’s menu.

Initially, Bruno did not seem too convinced by the choices presented to him.

A few dishes caught him off guard, including corn soup, which he had never seen in Italy.

He was also slightly shocked by a dish named “cream asparagus with bacon” and was confused at how the restaurant invented the dish.

When his son suggested chicken ham pizza, Bruno turned away and exclaimed “mamma mia” sarcastically.

Mozzarella cheese & pesta pasta passes taste test

The pair proceeded to try out several classic Italian dishes — starting with ravioli.

“My stomach burns just looking at this,” the 61-year-old father said mirthfully.

He also smiled and frowned at the amount of cheese in the dish, jokingly comparing it to a “swimming pool”.

The following two dishes — ‘Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese’ and ‘Pesto Genovese’ got better reviews, with Bruno noting that they taste “not too bad”.

When Bruno tried the pizzas, he said it tasted good and reminded him of supermarket pizzas.

Praises excellent quality-to-price ratio

When asked for his final verdict, Bruno surprisingly said he was willing to return for another visit.

He pointed out that even though the food is “not totally Italian”, the quality-to-price ratio was “excellent”.

“Look at how cheap the olive oil is!” the father exclaimed near the end of the video.

Speaking to MS News, Edo said he and his father moved to Singapore in the late 1990s.

Also read: ‘Funny-looking noodles’: British tourists try local dishes at Serangoon hawker centre & give their take

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mozzarellapapi on TikTok.