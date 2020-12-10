Man In Italy Walks 450km To Cool His Head After Quarrel

Living 24/7 with your spouse will certainly bear moments of friction, but that’s part of the process of growing old with the one you love. One man in Italy was so determined to cool his head after a quarrel with his wife that he walked 450km away.

He’d merely stepped out for a walk, but ended up walking 450km away from his home in Como, ending up in Fano along the coast.

Source

He was found a week later because he’d violated Covid-19 regulations.

Man walks 450km after quarrel with wife

According to BBC, the 48-year-old man stepped out of his house in Como, North Italy, for a walk after quarrelling with his wife.

A week later, he was found by police in Fano, which is way further south and on the coast, walking aimlessly and cold.

Source

Because there’s currently a lockdown curfew in Italy, he received a S$648.36 (EUR400) fine for being outside during the curfew.

He was said to have told police that he didn’t use any transport to get to Fano.

People had offered him food and drink along the way, although they curiously didn’t also point out that he should be getting home.

Wife filed a missing report

A check of his name showed that his wife had actually filed a missing persons report the night he left the house.

The police thus called her down to Fano.

We’re not sure what the wife’s reaction was upon hearing of this curious development, but she’s probably glad deep down that nothing untoward happened.

That said, he still has to pay the fine.

Kudos for keeping his temper

While some marital disagreements sadly turn violent and sometimes even worse, it seems a good thing that the man chose to walk off his anger.

That said, there’s probably a limit to how long one can walk off one’s anger, not to mention that it probably isn’t safe to wander that far away.

One probably can’t walk 450km away in Singapore since we’d need a passport before long. That said, we definitely advise to cool your head if you do experience a marital disagreement.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Guillaume Baudusseau on Unsplash.