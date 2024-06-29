Old man in Thailand dies after jackfruit falls on his head

Old man found dead under jackfruit tree in Thailand

An 84-year-old man in Kamphaeng Phet province, Thailand died after a jackfruit fell and hit him in the head.

The man was reportedly collecting jackfruits when the accident happened.

The police are investigating the incident further, reported 3Plus News.

At around 8.30am on 28 June, police officers from Kamphaeng Phet Police Station received a report of a deceased person behind a single-story house in the Thammarong sub-district.

The police and a rescue team were then dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the 84-year-old man lying dead under a 10-metre-tall jackfruit tree located near the home.

Two jackfruits, each weighing about three kilograms, were also found nearby on the ground.

The responders also found a brown cap with thorn marks on it.

After checking the head of the deceased man, they found that it was swollen and cracked.

The police suspected that the man was hit by the falling jackfruits. No signs of struggle were found.

Relatives find old man dead under jackfruit tree

According to 3Plus News, relatives told the police that the deceased had left the house to collect jackfruit nearby.

When he failed to return after more than half an hour, they started looking for him.

They then found his lifeless body under one of the surrounding jackfruit trees.

It was suspected that the man was trying to use a long bamboo stick to collect jackfruits, but the jackfruit suddenly fell and he failed to dodge it.

