Fan Meets Jackson Wang At Tanjong Pagar Restaurant, Drove Over At 2am For Rare Opportunity

Fan Chats With Jackson Wang At Tanjong Pagar Korean Restaurant On 14 Sep

Some may say that you should never meet your idol, lest they disappoint you in some way or another.

One fan in Singapore though, experienced the opposite when he crossed paths with K-pop star Jackson Wang.

“He’s even better than I imagined, he is really super nice,” said 25-year-old Kit to MS News.

Jackson is in Singapore to perform at this year’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Fan meets idol for the first time at Hansing Pocha

Kit first posted about his experience meeting Jackson Wang on his Instagram page (@kit.tattooing).

“Super nice meeting you!!” he gushed, addressing his long-time idol.

In the photos, Kit and Jackson posed comfortably for the camera. If no one had known any better, they just looked like two friends on a night out.

In reality, however, Kit has been a fan of the idol for years.

“I love his work as an artiste and even [with] his crazy achievements, he is still super humble and friendly to people and his fans,” he told MS News.

“I guess he inspires people to be the best versions of ourselves.”

As it turns out, Jackson Wang was at Hansing Pocha Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar on 14 Sep for supper when Kit’s friends spotted him.

Kit, who was at another location at the time, then drove down to meet the star, even though it was 2am.

The tattoo artist explained his dedication by saying that it was a one-in-a-million chance.

Although Kit had been to his idol’s concerts and events before, this was the first time they interacted face-to-face.

“I asked him for a photo together, we also talked about tattoos and I even told him I’m a tattoo artist,” said Kit.

Being respectful of Jackson’s time and space, the 25-year-old tattoo artist said that he kept their chat quick and simple.

“He was with his friends eating and chatting, didn’t want to disturb them too.”

After the brief interaction, Kit stepped outside to chat with his friends to allow Jackson to enjoy his supper in peace.

Jackson Wang to perform at F1 Padang Stage on 15 Sep

Fans of Jackson Wang, like Kit, don’t have to wait long to watch him perform on the big stage.

According to the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) website, he’ll be performing at the Padang Stage tonight (15 Sep) at 10pm.

Hopefully this year, the weather will hold up and fans can enjoy the F1 race weekend while staying dry, unlike last year, when attendees at the F1 Singapore GP had to brave the downpour.

Featured image adapted from @kit.tattooing on Instagram.