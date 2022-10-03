Heavy Rain At F1 S’pore GP Causes Mini Waterfalls & Flooded Walkways, But Spirits Remain High

Spectators kept up their spirits by singing.

By - 3 Oct 2022, 11:29 am

Heavy Rain At F1 Singapore Grand Prix Causes 1-Hour Delay

Yesterday, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore ended with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s victory.

But for a while, the race had to be delayed from its original start time of 8pm due to a heavy downpour, which even flooded certain grandstand areas.

@jydaryl

Race Day or Wet Day? #singaporegp2022

♬ 芭比q了 – 邓家忠

Though the venue appeared to be a water park at times, the spectators kept their spirits up by singing.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix experiences heavy rain

Spectators all geared up for the race to begin had to wait a little longer due to the rain.

Source: @jydaryl on TikTok

It even caused some odd scenes as stairs turned into proverbial waterfalls.

Source: @jydaryl on TikTok

While waiting for the rain to let up and the race to begin, spectators kept their spirits up by cheering and singing.

Source: @jwoopie on TikTok

It did turn out to be a good night in the end — they just had to wait.

Source: @baristajoshF1 on TikTok

Race eventually began at 9.05pm

The rain eventually let up before 8pm, but the pit exit had to open first.

Eventually, after a 40-minute start procedure, the race began proper at 9.05pm.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc began the race in pole position, but Perez eventually took over and won with a seven-second lead. Just 14 cars finished the race.

His win was nearly invalidated after two instances of safety car infringement, where he failed to keep within 10 car lengths of the safety car during a pair of caution periods.

But his penalty – a five-second penalty and two penalty points – was not enough to invalidate the win thanks to his seven-second lead.

It was Perez’s first Singapore GP win and was watched by over 300,000 spectators — the most in Singapore GP history.

Congratulations to Perez, and we hope everyone had fun yesterday despite the rainy weather.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.

Jonathan Yee
Jonathan Yee

