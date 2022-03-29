Jada Pinkett Smith Has Hair Loss Condition Called Alopecia

Hair loss is a fear most people struggle with as they get older. While genetics play a part, some folks may meet that fate earlier due to a medical condition called alopecia.

The American Academy of Dermatology describes alopecia as an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own hair follicles, causing hair loss anywhere on the body.

The disease came into the limelight recently when comedian Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at this year’s Oscars.

The distasteful quip was met with disgust by her husband, Will Smith, who went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the cheek.

In this article, we will explore Pinkett Smith’s journey while living with this condition before her husband’s recent altercation.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared her struggles with alopecia in 2018

According to CNN, Pinkett Smith started opening up about her condition on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, in 2018.

In the sit-down interview, she talked about her horror when she first noticed herself losing handfuls of hair in the shower.

It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.

She went on to say that despite several medical tests, she was not able to determine the cause of her condition.

Embraced the condition by shaving her head in 2021

Over the years, she has come to terms with her disease and would occasionally rock a headscarf, reported CNN.

However, in 2021, she embraced the bald look and shaved all her hair off, which she showed off in a picture with her daughter on Instagram.

Months later, in Dec 2021, she provided an update on her condition through a video on Instagram and showed a line that formed on the crown of her head.

In the caption, she made her peace with her alopecia and declared that she’ll be “friends” with the condition for life.

Alopecia attacks hair follicles on the body

The Washington Times describes alopecia as “a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles”.

These attacks would usually occur on the face or scalp, but they can also occur on other parts of the body.

On occasion, hair can fall out in chunks, resulting in partial baldness. Although the hair might grow back, bouts of baldness will occur again.

Both men and women, regardless of race, may face this disease. The condition can strike at any age, but most often during the teenage years or young adulthood.

There is currently no cure for it.

Jada Pinkett Smith can inspire others to embrace condition

One silver lining of this whole fiasco is that there is more attention on this rare disorder.

Now that there are more discussions about the disease, we hope that those with alopecia will feel more empowered to embrace their condition.

