Jade Rasif says she was ‘touched inappropriately’ & had ‘smelly liquid’ thrown at her at Marquee, appeals for witnesses

‘I just wanted to watch Central Cee in peace’: Jade Rasif says she was ‘touched inappropriately’ at Marquee

Singaporean DJ and influencer Jade Rasif has allegedly claimed that she was inappropriately touched multiple times and had a cup of “smelly liquid” thrown at her during a night out at Marquee Singapore.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Thursday (19 March), during a performance by British rapper Central Cee.

Incident unfolded within minutes during club set

In a series of Instagram Stories, Ms Rasif described how the situation escalated quickly over a span of minutes.

According to her, someone from another group had initially approached her table and was asked to leave. Shortly after, she began feeling someone touching her inappropriately.

She said the contact happened more than once, prompting her to start recording at around 1.13am.

“I felt humiliated but tried not to retaliate,” she told MS News.

“However, this happened repeatedly, and thus I began filming.”

Moments later, she alleged that a glass of “smelly liquid” was thrown at her.

Says she was repeatedly touched, including ‘on the butt’ before deciding to film

Speaking to MS News, Ms Rasif said the person involved was a stranger and not someone she or her group knew.

She explained that while she initially tried not to react, the repeated contact made her feel disrespected and uncomfortable.

At one point, she said she was touched on her body multiple times, which led her to start filming in an attempt to document what was happening.

“I was touched repeatedly, including on the butt,” she said.

“While I felt disrespected, I did not react at first. But the humiliation and disrespect went too far, and I wanted to catch them in the act.

She also claimed the individual was laughing and encouraging others nearby.

Despite the escalation, Ms Rasif said she did not confront the person directly.

Instead, she chose to remove herself from the situation as it was “very unsafe”.

Drink allegedly thrown as she walked away

As she turned to leave, Ms Rasif said a glass containing a “smelly liquid” was thrown at her.

She declined to speculate on what the substance was.

Videos she later shared with MS News showed a woman making gestures of sticking her middle finger and tongue out towards the camera.

Messages from alleged parties denying involvement and threatening legal action follows

Following her posts, Ms Rasif shared screenshots publicly of messages allegedly sent to her.

An Instagram direct message (DM) by an individual identifying herself as the woman in the pictures read: “Please take the post down. If it isn’t removed, I will have to report it to the police.”

Other messages, purportedly from individuals claiming to be related to the person involved, raised concerns about privacy and potential legal action.

Ms Rasif also shared a Facebook post by someone claiming a young woman involved in the incident was “very scared” and looking for a lawyer after allegedly being threatened with deportation.

She refuted this, stating she had not made such threats and had not interacted with the individual beyond asking her to leave the table.

Ms Rasif told MS News that she was “disappointed” by the responses.

“Instead, I was lied to and threatened.”

Says she spoke out to seek witnesses, not escalate conflict

In response to accusations that she may have misrepresented the situation, Ms Rasif said, “Nobody involved has disputed my claims whatsoever.”

She said her decision to post publicly was driven by a need to find witnesses and frustration over the lack of accountability.

Despite the situation, she emphasised that she did not retaliate physically during the incident.

She also expressed hope that the situation would be resolved fairly, encouraging others to avoid escalating confrontations in similar situations.

“I would like to raise awareness that it is better, no matter how disrespected and insulted we might feel, not to meet violence with violence.”

Marquee told MS News that they will not be providing any comment.

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