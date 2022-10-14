Man Admits To Depositing Felicia Teo’s Body & Giving False Evidence, Jailed 26 Months

Ahmad Danial Admits To 4 Charges Including Depositing Felicia Teo’s Body

37-year-old Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee, who originally faced a murder charge in the Felicia Teo case, has been sentenced to 26 months’ jail.

This was after he admitted in court to four charges including depositing Ms Teo’s body and giving false evidence to the police.

The court also considered two other charges in his sentencing.

Man admits to 4 charges in Felicia Teo case

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ahmad Danial admitted in court today (14 Oct) to four charges including:

Depositing Ms Teo’s corpse

Misappropriating her belongings

Fabricating false evidence

Giving false evidence to the police

He allegedly committed the above offences with Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, who remains at large.

More details have also surfaced about how events unfolded on that fateful day in 2007, leading to Ahmad’s admission to the above charges.

Trio allegedly consumed ecstasy before Teo’s death

After leaving her home to head to work on 29 Jun 2007, loved ones sensed something amiss when Ms Teo reportedly failed to show up for a friend’s wedding the next day.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) stated that her mother filed a missing person’s report on 3 Jul, when she couldn’t contact her daughter.

She claimed that she last saw Ms Teo on 29 Jun with fellow La Salle College of Fine Arts student Ragil and graphic designer Ahmad, who was then 22.

When police confronted the pair, they reportedly said that Ms Teo had left Mr Ragil’s Marine Terrace flat to meet someone at East Coast Park (ECP).

However, what actually happened was that the trio returned to the unit in the early morning of 30 Jun to consume ecstasy, reported CNA. Ms Teo later passed away after 6am due to “unknown circumstances”.

Allegedly afraid of getting into trouble for drug consumption, Ahmad and Mr Ragil placed Ms Teo’s body on a mattress and put another one over her to hide her.

After cleaning up the apartment, they took her phone and left it at ECP to mislead the police.

2 men disposed of Felicia Teo’s body in Punggol

Later that day, they bought tools from hardware shops before returning to the flat, placing Ms Teo’s body in a carton box and sealing it with tape.

The two men then reportedly took a taxi to Punggol Track 24 where they dug a hole at a deserted location and dumped the box inside.

They subsequently poured kerosene over the box before lighting it on fire and waited till the fire died down. At that point, they quickly covered the hole and left before discarding their tools, wrote CNA.

Mr Ragil and Ahmad also took Ms Teo’s belongings including her camera, camera lenses and laptop.

Three years later in Jun 2010, excavation works at Punggol Track 24 led to the discovery of a partial human skull. Back then, the identity of the skull was a mystery.

With no evidence linking Ms Teo’s disappearance to Mr Ragil or Ahmad, investigators classified it as a missing persons’ case.

Sentenced to 26 months’ jail

It wasn’t until 2020, when police transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), that fresh leads emerged.

Investigators managed to trace belongings believed to be in Ms Teo’s possession when she went missing.

One of the items led them to Ahmad, whom they swiftly arrested.

A DNA test on the skull later revealed that the remains likely belonged to Ms Teo.

Unfortunately, despite attempts to scavenge the area, investigators failed to find any other remains.

On Friday (14 Oct), the court sentenced Ahmad to 26 months’ jail after he admitted to the four charges.

However, ST reports that the 37-year-old is expected to be released soon. This is because his sentence was backdated to Dec 2020, at the time of his arrest.

