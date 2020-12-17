35-Year-Old Charged With Missing Teen’s Murder, Suspected Accomplice At Large Overseas

Recently, a missing person case dating back to 2007 has resurfaced after Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao released a report on it.

Though 13 years have passed since, Felicia Teo, who was 19 then, remains missing today.

On Thursday (17 Dec), 35-year-old Ahmad Danial Bin Mohamed Rafa’ee was arrested and charged for the suspected murder of the girl. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.

The police are also on the hunt for another suspected accomplice – 32-year-old Ragil Putra Setia Bin Sukmarahjana – who’s reportedly overseas.

35-year-old arrested for missing person case after CID investigations

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the arrest came after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) successfully linked one of Ms Teo’s belongings to the man.

The undisclosed property was reportedly believed to be in Ms Teo’s possession when she went missing.

The process is part of the Singapore Police’s protocol for unsolved missing person cases.

The murder was believed to have occurred at Block 19 along Marine Terrace on 30 Jun 2007.

Appearing in court in a video call, Ahmad Danial had a “blank expression” when the charge was read to him, according to The Straits Times (ST).

The 35-year-old will return to court on Christmas Eve (24 Dec).

The police are on the hunt for the suspected accomplice Regil Putera Setia as well as Ms Teo’s remains.

Last seen at Marine Terrace HDB

Ms Teo was reportedly last seen at the suspected accomplice’s residence along Marine Terrace on 30 June 2007 — 3 days before she was reported missing.

The 35-year-old suspect was also present at the time.

However, the police’s preliminary investigations found that Ms Teo had already passed away prior to the report being filed.

When interviewed, both suspects said Ms Teo had left the flat “of her own accord” late at night.

Despite carrying out extensive investigations, the police could not find any incriminating evidence.

Unable to link the 2 men to Ms Teo’s disappearance, the case was classified as a missing person case.

Hope police will get to bottom of the case

Kudos to folks from the CID for finding a potential link to the case which has gone cold for more than a decade.

Though Ms Teo remains missing, we’re confident that the police will get to the bottom to this case, which will hopefully serve as a form of closure to her friends and family.

