Massive Jam At Woodlands Checkpoint As Long Weekend Arrives, ICA Warns Of Delays

Massive Jam At Woodlands Checkpoint During Start Of Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa Long Weekend

Before the pandemic, many Singaporeans will choose to travel across the Causeway over long weekends to make the most of their annual leaves.

While many aspects of our lives have changed over the pandemic, it seems this practice hasn’t changed one bit.

On Friday (29 Apr), the start of the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa long weekend, a massive jam emerged at Woodlands Checkpoint, presumably comprising Singaporeans heading to Malaysia for a mini getaway.

In light of the heavy traffic, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is warning motorists of possible delays in their journeys. Motorists should thus monitor traffic conditions before embarking on their trips.

Massive jam at Woodlands Checkpoint from 29 Apr evening

In a compilation video shared on Friday (29 Apr), TikTok user @jbsgcauseway documented the Causeway jam which started as early as 7.15pm that day.

The situation appeared largely the same three hours later at about 10.15pm, as darkness fell and car headlights lit up the Causeway.

Another Facebook user shared footage, presumably from earlier in the day, also showing a long line of cars there.

The next day, @jbsgcauseway posted yet another video depicting the cross-border jam.

Apparently recording the scene at about 7am on Saturday (30 Apr), the clip shows a long line of stationary vehicles along the Causeway.

As of 2pm today (30 Apr), the jam seems to still be ongoing at Woodlands Causeway in the direction of Johor.

ICA warns motorists about heavy traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint

A quick look at ICA’s Twitter page shows several heavy traffic advisories since 3.40pm on Friday (29 Apr). In light of these updates, ICA has told travellers to expect delays in their journeys.

Though traffic apparently subsided at about 12.30am on Saturday (30 Apr), it picked up again in the morning, prompting ICA to issue another advisory at 6.50am.

According to their Facebook page, the heavy traffic conditions apparently lasted past 10.30am before subsiding at about 11.30am.

Seeing the current conditions, however, it’s very likely that entering Johor will still take a while.

Check traffic conditions before departing for Malaysia

With the border reopening still fresh and the long weekend giving people more time to travel, it’s perhaps no surprise that many are crossing the Causeway for a quick holiday or shopping trip in Malaysia.

If you plan to do so, make sure to heed ICA’s advice and check traffic conditions before departing.

After all, you’d want a stress-free trip instead of spending much too long in an endless line of vehicles.

