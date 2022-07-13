NASA Shares High-Res Telescope Photos Of The Universe, They Look Like Psychedelic Masterpieces

James Webb Space Telescope Photos Shared By NASA Are Hauntingly Beautiful

The universe is more vast than we can comprehend, and new images released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) only prove how large – and beautiful – the universe we inhabit is.

On Tuesday (12 Jul), NASA revealed images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope for the first time, leaving the world in awe.

It’s hard to believe they’re real images and not drawings, because of how clear they are.

NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope images

The James Webb Space Telescope cost a staggering S$14 billion (US$10 billion) and was launched on Christmas Day 2021.

The images it has captured so far are dazzling and psychedelic all at once.

Additionally, the images will allow scientists to observe how stars form and collapse to an unprecedented level.

For example, the telescope managed to capture planetary nebulae from the Southern Ring Nebula, which are the shells of gas and dust emitted from dying stars.

Since nebulae can exist for tens of thousands of years, NASA likens observing one to “watching a movie in exceptionally slow motion”.

They were around long before we were born, and will still be there long after we perish. Talk about old. Beautifully old, that is.

Dubbed the Cosmic Cliffs, this image of a region in the Carina Nebula about 7,600 light years from us resembles all that your dreams could be — if you weren’t stuck on Earth.

You can view the full set of images here.

Much clearer view of the universe

The James Webb Telescope is light years ahead of one of its predecessors, the Hubble Space Telescope, and is able to capture much clearer and earlier images of the universe than anything before it, according to NASA Administrator James Nelson.

These are exciting times to live in, and who knows, we’ll be able to solve many more of the universe’s mysteries with the help of the latest telescope.

At the same time, we can marvel too, at just how beautiful our universe can be.

Featured image adapted from NASA.