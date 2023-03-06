Major Jams Expected At Land Checkpoints From S’pore To M’sia Over March Holidays: ICA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Major Jams At Tuas & Woodlands Checkpoints Over March Holidays

If you are planning to head over to Malaysia over the school March holidays next week, be prepared to face major jams at the land checkpoints and along the Causeway.

According to the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), traffic flow is expected to be heavy between 10 Mar to 20 Mar. Travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance if they travel by bus or car across the Causeway.

Average waiting time can go up to 3 hours at checkpoints

In a media release from ICA, they noted that there were major jams at both the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints during the peak of the school March holidays in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travellers arriving or departing by car waited an average of three hours to pass the checkpoints.

With borders reopened, ICA expect such heavy traffic and major jams to take place across the March holidays this year. They advise all travellers crossing the Causeway by car or bus to take note that additional time may be needed for immigration clearance.

Tips for a smoother journey amidst jams

ICA has also provided some information for people to take note of when travelling across the Causeway. This would help travellers to get through the heavy traffic more smoothly.

Before starting their journey, motorists should check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints. They can do so through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, or local radio broadcasts.

Singapore residents and eligible first-time foreign visitors travelling by bus should also use the automated lanes at the passenger halls. This helps to increase the efficiency of clearance of visitors.

Furthermore, travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months. They must also check that they do not have any prohibited items on them.

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars should also observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Offenders may be issued with a fine of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court. Furthermore, they cannot enter Malaysia and will be made to turn back.

Ensuring safety and security

ICA would also like to remind motorists to avoid cutting any queues. This could result in a greater jam, and also compromise the safety of other motorists. ICA works closely with Traffic Police to ensure road safety and discipline.

While ICA aim to be efficient in their immigration clearance, they will not compromise security for the sake of efficiency. Thus, they seek understanding and cooperation from all travellers.

Keeping all of this in mind, we hope that everyone travelling from Singapore to Malaysia next week has a smooth and pleasant journey.

