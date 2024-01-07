Jamus Lim Gets Covid-19 & Suffers Slipped Disc During Christmas Period, Recovers By Running 6.5km

Jamus Lim Suffers Slipped Disc A Few Days Before Christmas, Then Gets Covid-19

While the Covid-19 wave of the past few weeks has more or less peaked, it infected a few local politicians.

One of them was Sengkang MP Jamus Lim, who caught the disease around Christmas time.

To make matters worse, it came after he suffered from a slipped disc.

While some would choose to take it easy for a while, he recovered by doing something more strenuous — running 6.5km with some of his residents.

Jamus Lim suffers slipped disc days before Christmas

In a Facebook post on Saturday (6 Jan), Dr Lim said he had planned a staycation in Sentosa with his family during the year-end holiday season.

However, fate had other ideas as he somehow managed to hurt his back a few days before Christmas.

He ended up with a slipped disc for the holiday season.

Jamus Lim gets Covid-19 close to Christmas

Worse still, Dr Lim then proceeded to catch Covid-19 “a few days” after developing a slipped disc.

Considering he hurt his back a few days before Christmas, that means he tested positive very close to Christmas Day, if not on the day itself.

This meant that he spent his staycation that was intended for rest and relaxation doing another kind of R&R — recovery and recuperation.

He also spent the time in quarantine up till New Year’s Day.

He had a much-needed break

The twin conditions may have been blessings in disguise, as Dr Lim received an enforced but much-needed break.

He still kept himself busy, though — the imposed isolation gave him time to get a boring task done: reviewing page proofs for a textbook he’s working on.

He also managed to reply to his backlog of emails and prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary sitting.

So it was all in all a productive hiatus, and he’s now back to his usual routine, he said — though he’s “taking it a little easier”.

Jamus Lim runs 6,5km to recover from Covid-19

It turns out that Dr Lim’s definition of “taking it easy” is taking part in the monthly River Run with his residents.

On Saturday (6 Jan) evening, he joined them for a leisurely jog alongside Sungei Punggol, which forms part of the boundary of his Anchorvale ward.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (7 Jan), the MP said the group ran a total of about 6.5km “at a very leisurely pace” in cool weather.

Apparently, the run was his way of recovering from Covid-19, as he described it as his “slow easing back into a healthier new year”.

Rehab is “made a little bit easier when taken slow, and done with the support of people”, he added.

Other politicians also tested positive

Dr Lim wasn’t the only local politician who tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on 5 Dec that he’d caught the infection, while Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on 15 Dec that she tested positive after returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thankfully, they have since recovered well and resumed their normal duties.

