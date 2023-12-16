Grace Fu Tests Covid-19 Positive After Returning From UAE Conference, Currently Self-Isolating

Minister Grace Fu Tests Covid-19 Positive After COP28 Conference In UAE

Singapore has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, recording more than 56,000 infections in the week ending 9 Dec.

While more and more residents in Singapore test positive for the coronavirus, even the country’s leaders are not spared.

On Friday (15 Dec), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu shared that she tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a Facebook post, Ms Fu said she’s currently in self-isolation, just like many Singaporeans who are down with the infection.

Minister Grace Fu tests Covid positive & is in isolation

On Friday (15 Dec), Minister Grace Fu shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the UAE.

She was in the UAE as part of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Due to her diagnosis, Ms Fu is currently in self-isolation, just like many others who recently got infected.

Nonetheless, it seems like Ms Fu is in the company of 3-in-1 drinks, tissues, and TCM remedies among other items — as per her Facebook post.

Ms Fu also shared that she had just gotten her vaccination in November, so let’s hope her symptoms are not as serious as a result.

Not the only minister to test Covid positive amid recent surge in cases

Last May, Ms Fu tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Copenhagen from Amsterdam.

She shared that she had mild symptoms then and practised yoga to help with her ailment.

Ms Fu isn’t the only politician who recently tested positive for Covid-19 either.

Earlier this month, manpower minister Tan See Leng also tested positive for the coronavirus.

This perhaps isn’t all too surprising as Singapore looks to be experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Over the past week, Singapore reported 56,043 Covid-19 cases, nearly double the number from the week before.

In light of the surge in cases, the health ministry is strongly encouraging residents to don masks in crowded places, regardless of whether they’re sick or not.

The Ministry of Health also said that it will be providing Covid-19 updates daily from 19 Dec.

Hopefully, Singaporeans will not take the latest wave of cases lightly and will join in the fight against the virus by being vigilant and responsible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Grace Fu on Facebook and Facebook