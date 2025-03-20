94-year-old man in Japan attempts to rob convenience store with fruit knife, he fails and gets arrested

94-year-old man in Japan arrested after attempting to rob convenience store with fruit knife

A recent robbery attempt in Japan seemingly demonstrated there’s no age limit to committing crimes.

A 94-year-old man reportedly tried to rob a convenience store of ¥500 (S$5) in the early hours of Thursday (20 March) using just a fruit knife.

The elderly man’s attempt eventually failed and he was arrested by the police.

Elderly man allegedly tried to rob ¥500 (S$5) from convenience store

According to TBS News, the elderly man had threatened a 57-year-old store employee upon entering the convenience store in Hokkaido.

“I’m here to rob you, give me ¥500,” he recalled the 94-year-old man saying. The employee did not comply with the demands and instead called the police to alert them to the robbery.

Police arrived at the scene in just under 10 minutes and apprehended the elderly man, who was still standing in front of the cash register.

After searching the man, police found a 6cm fruit knife which blade was wrapped in duct tape and cardboard.

Alleged thief claims he was only there to borrow money

The employee was uninjured by the attempted robbery.

When questioned by the police, the elderly man claimed he “didn’t mean to threaten” the staff and said he only went into the store to “borrow money”.

He also denied ever saying he was there to rob the store.

As for the knife, he claimed he had used it to fillet fish and simply left it in his jumper.

Police are currently investigating the case further.

Also read: S’porean man admits to using toy gun to rob bank in Hong Kong, faces life in prison

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com



Featured image adapted from TBS News.