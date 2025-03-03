Park in Japan sets record for smallest park in the world, it’s the size of 2 A3 papers

Park in Japan claims world’s smallest park title, equivalent to size of 2 A3 papers
A town in Japan has officially claimed the title for the world’s smallest park, measuring just 0.24 square metre — roughly the size of two A3 sheets of paper.
Located in Nagaizumi Town, Shizuoka, about an hour from Tokyo, the minuscule park features an entrance, a tiny bench, and a patch of grass, barely enough space for a single person to sit.
The park was originally created in 1988 to make use of unused road space, according to Shuji Koyama, team leader at the town’s construction management division.
It was only recently measured and certified by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the world’s smallest park.
Inspired by former smallest park in US
According to Mr Koyama, the idea for the park came after a town staff member visited Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, in the United States, which previously held the record for the world’s smallest park.
In an effort to officially claim the title of the world’s smallest park, Nagaizumi Town brought in a professional surveyor to ensure their tiny park met all GWR requirements — securing the record for Japan.
Mr Koyama expressed his relief and pride when the town’s quirky creation officially made history.
Featured image adapted from Guinness World Records.