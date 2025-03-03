Park in Japan sets record for smallest park in the world, it’s the size of 2 A3 papers

Park in Japan claims world’s smallest park title, equivalent to size of 2 A3 papers

A town in Japan has officially claimed the title for the world’s smallest park, measuring just 0.24 square metre — roughly the size of two A3 sheets of paper.

Located in Nagaizumi Town, Shizuoka, about an hour from Tokyo, the minuscule park features an entrance, a tiny bench, and a patch of grass, barely enough space for a single person to sit.