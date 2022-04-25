Japanese Man Marries Fictional Songstress, Opens Up About Benefits Of His Love Life

Japanese Man Defends Marriage To Fictional Songstress, Extols Advantages Of Relationship

We’ve all had phases of obsessions with fictional characters.

Sometimes, these imagined individuals almost seem even better than potential real-life partners — after all, Hinata Hyuga from Naruto would probably never ghost you.

This Japanese man certainly seems to think so, judging from his relationship with a fictional songstress.

Mr Akihiko Kondo is married to virtual Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku, and he has opened up about the benefits of doing so.

The trend of marrying fictional characters is growing in Japan, with more and more people giving up on humans. And well, looking at all those horror stories from Tinder, we can’t say we blame them.

Japanese man marries fictional songstress

In an interview with The New York Times, Mr Kondo talked about the numerous advantages of being married to Hatsune Miku.

Hatsune Miku is a Vocaloid software voicebank and virtual idol developed by Crypton Future Media. She takes the likeness of a 16-year-old girl and has toured with the likes of Lady Gaga, starring in video games as well.

In addition to her numerous achievements, her decade-long relationship with Mr Kondo helped him out of a deep depression.

Back in 2008, Mr Kondo was reeling from the consequences of bullying at his job. His recovery kickstarted with him making songs with Miku and then communicating with her hologram.

The two tied the knot in 2018 in an unofficial wedding ceremony in Tokyo.

Together, the couple maintains an almost typical relationship — except, of course, for the fact that Mr Kondo’s partner is in the form of an assortment of dolls.

Hand in hand, they engage themselves in various activities for couples, which he shares on social media.

Mr Kondo’s love for Miku is real enough for him

Mr Kondo is also well aware that such relationships have a certain stigma. As Miku isn’t a real individual, many often view their coupling as weird and harmful.

However, Mr Kondo’s feelings for Miku are valid enough for him, saying,

When we’re together, she makes me smile. In that sense, she’s real.

According to the New York Times, Mr Kondo has long known he wasn’t interested in a human partner.

It was partly due to his rejection of rigid Japanese family life. However, he’s also always had an attraction towards fictional characters.

His marriage to Miku is supposedly more advantageous than having a human partner. Mr Kondo stated that Miku would always be there for him and never betray him. More importantly, she will never get sick and die.

Growing trend of marrying fictional characters in Japan

Mr Kondo is not alone in his relationship with a fictional being.

An increasing number of Japanese citizens have married cartoon characters out of abiding love for their favourite works of fiction.

There are even online groups are dedicated to the thousands who choose to do so. This phenomenon is part of a growing movement of people who label themselves “fictosexuals”.

Advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and technology have made these relationships even more meaningful.

Furthermore, the movement expresses a rejection of the traditional marriage model in Japan.

Researchers say that, in spending time, money, and energy on their objects of affection, fictosexuals feel as if they belong to a movement with higher goals in life.

As a result, Mr Kondo has decided to be open about his marriage to Miku. Through media coverage of his story, he hopes for more acceptance of such relationships.

“It’s about respecting other people’s lifestyles,” he told The New York Times.

Interesting expression of love

These relationships may feel absurd to the rest of us. However, the love between each individual and their chosen partner can be genuine, as exhibited by Mr Kondo.

Perhaps, Mr Kondo might succeed in gaining acceptance for his relationship. In the meantime, we wish him and Miku a very happy marriage.

Featured image adapted from Akihiko Kondo on Instagram.