9-Hour Jam To JB From S’pore On 1 Sep Keeps Motorists Stuck Till Dark

Motorists To JB Stuck In Jam For Up To 9 Hours On 1 Sep

Thanks to Polling Day yesterday (1 Sep), Singaporeans enjoyed a long weekend and for some, an early start to the school holidays.

As per usual, those in Singapore jumped at the chance to head to Johor Bahru (JB) — despite previous warnings of heavy traffic.

Those who still tried their luck experienced the hours-long jam at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

For some motorists, they were stuck in traffic for over nine hours.

Visitors from Singapore to JB for long weekend see delayed travel

One such visitor to JB detailed their experience on 1 Sep in a post on Facebook.

They revealed that they were stuck in the jam to JB for over nine hours at Tuas second link.

In the strongly-worded post, the traumatised OP described the experience as “soul destroying”.

They then noted that it was the worst jam they’ve ever experienced in their 20 years of travelling to JB.

Following which, the OP urged everyone to avoid going to JB on not just long weekends, but all weekends.

According to the OP, they started the queue at Tuas at 10am and continued to be stuck in traffic at the “JB side” at 7pm.

Based on the attached photos, its clear that the OP remained in a tailback even at dusk.

Meanwhile, another motorist shared a similar experience on the road.

“Been in this jam for more than six hours already, from sunlight till now dark… it doesn’t seem to move!” they exclaimed.

They then wondered if there was a system or manpower issue at the CIQ.

Additionally, another family with a young child shared that they spent eight hours getting to JB from Singapore.

Traffic congestion started in the morning

Earlier on 1 Sep, there were already complaints of the jam at the land checkpoints.

The sudden influx of people heading to JB from Singapore via the Causeway caused a tailback stretching to the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

As it turns out, the situation was not any better at the Tuas Second Link.

The JB jam on Friday (1 Sep) comes after the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)’s earlier advisory of the expected heavy traffic on 28 Aug.

Hopefully, those who braved the jam have all arrived at their destinations safely.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Facebook.