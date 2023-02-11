JB Restaurant Boss Fires 3 Workers In 3 Months, Blames Gen Zs’ Poor Attitude

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

JB Burger Restaurant Boss Fires 3 Gen Z Workers In 3 Months

Restaurant owners don’t have it easy when they have to juggle marketing, operations, food quality, and keeping their backroom staff happy.

The latter happened to be what the owner of MR BOGER – a restaurant in Johor Bahru – had to deal with when he recently fired three Gen Z workers in as many months.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the boss went on a rant about his young staff’s poor working attitude and said he finally understood where the negative misconceptions about Gen Zs stem from.

JB Restaurant boss lists Gen Z workers’ quirks

In a Facebook post last Sunday (5 Feb), the boss of MR BOGER explained that he wanted to employ workers around his age as he thought it’d help to ease the communication between them.

However, he eventually rued this decision as he discovered that his employees each possessed a ‘unique’ attitude. Some of the quirks he noted down include:

Going to the toilet for 20 minutes despite not eating anything

Taking frequent off days without informing

Leaving work early

Coming late to work just to get “more rest” before a shift

Before these nasty revelations, the boss says that he felt sympathetic for his peers who did not complete their education.

Seeing this as an opportunity to give them a leg to stand on, he offered them employment and paid S$460 (RM 1,500) a month.

Despite his noble intentions, he found out that his employees were not taking the opportunity seriously.

He says that they’re not desperate to make a living but rather “live for more rest”.

As someone who shares a similar background, he thought his staff would be more responsible for their lives, yet this wasn’t what he saw.

Ending his lengthy rant, he left a telling message for his ex-employees,

Hopefully in a few years you won’t regret your actions, hope you find a better boss than me, a boss who allows employees to go to the toilet for an hour and allows employees to take unlimited leave.

Boss commits to bettering himself, offers higher salary in new post

A day after his explosive rant, the boss woke up to thousands of comments, with many on both sides of the fence.

While some netizens pointed out how low the pay was, others sympathised with the young business owner.

In the wake of the comments, he clarifies in another Facebook post that he was hesitant to offer a higher monthly salary as he’s new to the industry.

And in his defence, he says that each employee agreed on the salary during the interview stage.

Nevertheless, he has upped his salary offer on the new job listing that he posted, showing that he’s committing to becoming a better boss.

