JB-Woodlands KTM Train Fares Will Be Steamlined To S$1.44, Price For M’sians Only

JB-Woodlands KTM Train Fares Will Cost S$1.44 From Early 2024, Says M’sian Transport Minister

Frequent travellers to Johor Bahru (JB) would know that the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) shuttle train is a good alternative to travel across the border.

A trip from Woodlands to JB costs S$5, which is an affordable solution to beat the Causeway jam.

For Malaysians, taking the KTM train will soon be even cheaper as Malaysia will streamline the one-way fare to just S$1.44.

However, only Malaysian citizens will be eligible for this flat rate.

S$5 via KTM train from Woodlands to JB, RM5 the opposite way

The good news was announced by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Sunday (10 Dec), reported The Star.

He noted that it currently costs S$5 to travel via train from Singapore to JB, but it’s only RM5 (S$1.44) in the opposite direction.

KTM had proposed to eliminate this fare difference by charging Malaysians a flat one-way fare of RM5, the minister said.

Flat fare hoped to take effect in early 2024

Mr Loke welcomed the suggestion, he said, noting that 10,000 passengers use the KTM train, also known as Shuttle Tebrau, every day.

He promised to discuss the matter with Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency.

The minister hoped this could be implemented in early 2024.

As for what Singapore would think of it, Mr Loke said there was no need to discuss this with Singapore.

That’s because KTM is a Malaysian entity, he added.

KTM train to stop once JB-Woodlands RTS Link opens

The Shuttle Tebrau’s days might be numbered, though.

That’s because the new Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to open at the end of 2026.

As agreed between Singapore and Malaysia, the Shuttle Tebrau will cease operations within six months after the RTS Link opens for passenger service.

M’sia to hold talks with S’pore over KTM train continuation

On 26 Oct, Mr Loke told Parliament that Malaysia would hold discussions with Singapore over keeping the Shuttle Tebrau service after the RTS Link opens.

On Sunday, he told the media that there’s still to conduct these talks, given that the projected opening is still three years away.

Meanwhile, his side will focus on improving the service first, he said.

Back in Singapore, Sengkang MP Chua Kheng Wee said in a Facebook post on 27 Nov that he’d asked Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat whether his ministry will consider retaining the Shuttle Tebrau.

This will give travellers an alternative transport option, he reasoned.

At least in the three years that the Shuttle Tebrau has left, our Malaysian cousins will be able to use it at cheaper rates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.