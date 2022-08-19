S’pore Busker Jeff Ng Holding Music Showcase At VivoCity Cinema, Tickets Selling Fast

Jeff Ng Holding Music Showcase At GV VivoCity On 9 Sep

Second chances can be very difficult to come by. Well, not for Jeff Ng, apparently.

After his meteoric rise to fame as the ‘Cathay busker’, who drew massive crowds to his outdoor performances outside the building, he fell from grace thanks to unflattering claims about his character.

The controversies drove the singer to lie low for a while, but he’s been slowly making his comeback.

Recently, cinema chain Golden Village (GV) announced that Jeff will be holding a music showcase next month.

And tickets are already selling fast, proving that his supporters are ready to put the past behind them.

Tickets to Jeff Ng music showcase selling fast

On Thursday (18 Aug), GV took to Facebook to share more details about Jeff’s upcoming music showcase.

Happening on 9 Sep at 7.30pm in the GVmax cinema hall, tickets are priced at S$18 for GV members and S$20 for the public.

In addition, fans can purchase Jeff’s album for S$12 and get his autograph.

A quick look at the seat selection page shows that plenty of folks are still willing to pay to watch him perform.

As of this evening (19 Aug), a large bulk of the seats have been taken up, leaving mostly the ones at the back and sides.

Event announcement draws mixed reactions

The news excited fans, who said that they are looking forward to watching him in the comfort of an air-conditioned space.

Some noted how reasonable the ticket prices are.

However, a lot of the comments also roast Jeff, making jokes about how he might expect the audience to keep quiet while he sings.

These allude to how he would allegedly tell bar patrons not to make noise during his sets. A recording of an old live stream also shows him telling viewers not to chat during the session.

One user quipped that the audience must be reminded to applaud or Jeff would “get angry and scold them”.

This refers to allegations that Jeff would express his unhappiness whenever audiences did not clap for him.

Despite these remarks, it’s clear that there’s still enough love for Jeff to fill a large cinema hall.

A chance to fully redeem himself

No matter what your opinion of Jeff is, this is proof that someone can bounce back from such infamy — as long as they accept responsibility for their mistakes, apologise, and change.

Hopefully, he really has learned his lesson and changed, and is a much more pleasant person to be around and work with.

If you got tickets to his performance, we hope you have a wonderful time there.

