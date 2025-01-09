JetBlue passenger in US opens emergency exit after girlfriend allegedly refuses to let him see her phone

JetBlue passenger in US opens emergency exit after argument with girlfriend

A JetBlue passenger in the US was arrested after opening an emergency exit during a heated argument with his girlfriend.

According to ABC News, the incident occurred as the plane was taxiing for takeoff from Boston Logan International Airport to Puerto Rico at around 7.30pm.

Man allegedly opens door after girlfriend refuses to let him see phone

One passenger aboard the flight told NBC News that the argument began when the man wanted to see his girlfriend’s phone, but she refused.

After her refusal, the man “got up, ran down the centre aisle [and] grabbed the emergency door,” he added.

He opened it, causing the emergency slide to deploy.

An FBI agent and a flight attendant quickly subdued the man, according to CBS News.

Lawyer blames incident on psychotic episode

The incident caused a flight delay, but passengers were eventually moved to a different aircraft that has since arrived at its destination.

Police said the man who was detained wanted to deplane and “opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning”.

However, his lawyer claimed the man suffered a psychotic episode, which led to the incident. The man, who has been on medication for his mental illness since childhood, said he couldn’t remember the event.

“My client is deeply remorseful and apologetic,” said his lawyer.

The man was charged on Wednesday (8 Jan) for the incident.

