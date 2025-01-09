Man urinates on another passenger on flight from US to Philippines, gets banned from United Airlines

Man urinates on another passenger on United Airlines flight
A man urinated on another passenger during a United Airlines flight from San Francisco, USA to the Philippines last December.
According to an SFGATE report, Jerome Gutierez was sleeping on his business class seat on UA Flight 189 when another passenger got up and allegedly urinated on him.
Reports did not reveal the identity of the man who allegedly urinated on Mr Gutirrez.
“He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming,” the victim’s stepdaughter, Nicole Cornell told the news outlet.
Flight attendants told victim not to approach assailant
Mr Gutirrez was soaked in the man’s urine from the stomach down.
However, United Airlines flight attendants told him not to approach the man to avoid a confrontation, fearing the assailant would become violent.
They also provided the victim with a set of pyjamas to wear for the rest of the flight.
“They put the needs of the airline before my stepdad’s health,” Ms Cornell claimed, adding she was “disgusted” and “in shock” with how the airline handled the incident.
“That is a biohazard, and the plane should’ve turned around to address this issue,” she expressed.
Man who urinated on fellow passenger banned by United Airlines
In response to a query from SFGATE, United Airlines spokesperson Anoushah Rasta confirmed there was “a passenger disturbance” during the flight.
Ms Rasta also told New York Post that the airline asked police in Manila to meet its flight to address the disturbance.
“We have banned the passenger,” she added.
Ms Cornell shared that the man has apologised to her parents and “begged them not to press charges,” SFGATE wrote.
Also read: Men in Korea urinate on man with autism & threaten to kill his family
Men in Korea urinate on man with autism & threaten to kill his family
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from United on Facebook and Sorapong’s Images on Canva. Pictures are for illustration purposes only.