Man urinates on another passenger on flight from US to Philippines, gets banned from United Airlines

Man urinates on another passenger on United Airlines flight

A man urinated on another passenger during a United Airlines flight from San Francisco, USA to the Philippines last December.

According to an SFGATE report, Jerome Gutierez was sleeping on his business class seat on UA Flight 189 when another passenger got up and allegedly urinated on him.

Reports did not reveal the identity of the man who allegedly urinated on Mr Gutirrez.

“He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming,” the victim’s stepdaughter, Nicole Cornell told the news outlet.

Flight attendants told victim not to approach assailant

Mr Gutirrez was soaked in the man’s urine from the stomach down.