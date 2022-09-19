Joe Biden Says US Would Defend Taiwan If China Invades, But Commitment To ‘One China’ Remains

Joe Biden Says US Troops Will Defend Taiwan If China Invades

In an interview on 60 Minutes, United States president Joe Biden pledged military support for Taiwan in the case of an ‘unprecedented’ invasion from China.

However, the White House noted that the policy on Taiwan has not changed following Biden’s comments.

So far, the US has mainly supported Taiwan by selling arms and other military weapons.

Joe Biden pledged US troops support for Taiwan if China invades

When asked about his commitment to Taiwan, Biden answered that the US still abides by the One China policy.

We are not moving — we’re not encouraging their being independent… that’s (Taiwan’s) decision.

However, he said that US forces would defend Taiwan if China invades.

“Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack,” he noted.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the US is able to equip Taiwan to defend itself, but this does not extend to committing US troops there.

The White House has maintained ‘strategic ambiguity’ and has not before promised to defend Taiwan by sending troops there.

It also denied that Biden’s words meant it was willing to go beyond current US policy, CBS News reported.

China opposed to arms selling

This latest affirmation may prompt more aggression from China.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US Liu Pengyu said in a series of tweets on 3 Sep that US arms dealing with Taiwan “undermines China’s sovereignty and security interest”.

China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation.

He was responding to plans of the US to sell more arms to Taiwan.

Since August, when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, tensions have risen in the area.

China conducted a series of military exercises after her visit, and has continually opposed what it perceives as attempts to stoke Taiwan’s efforts for independence.