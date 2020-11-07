Joe Biden Wins US Elections 2020, Declares AP

After a gruelling 4 days of vote-counting, the Associated Press has finally declared a winner to the US Elections 2020.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has been declared the new United States President, defeating Republican candidate Donald Trump by 284 Electoral College seats to 214.

Alongside him will be Kamala Harris, the first African-American woman to hold the vice-president post.

Joe Biden win in key battlegrounds

The vote truly went down to the wire, with mail-in votes being counted 3 days after votes were closed.

A batch of ballots came in from Pennsylvania, which took Biden’s lead to over 30,000 votes.

The votes needed to win the election is 270, and the Pennsylvania win takes Mr Biden’s tally to 273.

Pending an inevitable lawsuit to dispute the votes, Mr Biden will become the new President of the United States in Jan.

This is breaking news, we’ll update more details soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.