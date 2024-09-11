Otters ambush & maul joggers in M’sia, leaving them with bloody wounds

Otters attack joggers in park in Malaysia

Otters might seem cuddly and harmless, but they can also be unexpectedly vicious.

On Wednesday (11 Sept) morning, joggers at a park in Sabah, Malaysia faced an unusual and violent encounter with a group of otters.

The attack began when a woman was suddenly ambushed by the otters, who mauled her with ferocity.

Multiple injured in rare otter attack

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred at around 6.30am at Perdana Park in Kota Kinabalu.

The animals bit and clawed at her, causing severe wounds and profuse bleeding.

Several runners, upon hearing the woman’s cries for help, rushed to her aid and attempted to drive the otters away.

At least two of these individuals were also injured in the process.

The female jogger sustained severe injuries to her legs, arms, and head.

Authorities promptly transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Park’s first otter attack

According to the Sabah Info Facebook page, the injured jogger did not provoke the otters prior to the attack.

Sabah Wildlife Department Director Roland Oliver Niun confirmed that this is the first reported otter attack the department has received.

A team is currently investigating the incident to determine why the otters behaved aggressively and to track their habitat.

Mr Niun cautioned the public to maintain a safe distance from otters, as they can become aggressive if provoked or threatened.

Otters are a protected species under the law.

Although they have been spotted on golf courses and near lakes in the past, they have generally not exhibited aggressive behaviour or attacked humans.

Featured image courtesy of MS News Reader and INFO X on Facebook.