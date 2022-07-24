Woman Reportedly Chased By Otters At West Coast Park, Joggers Warned To Be Vigilant

Woman Reportedly Chased By Otters In West Coast Park, Nobody Dares To Help Her

Singapore’s otters have somewhat become our unofficial national mascots, mostly because we find them so darn adorable.

Despite their cuteness, though, they have shown themselves to be no pushovers, capable of ganging up to fight larger creatures.

That’s what happened to an unfortunate woman who was reportedly chased by otters at West Coast Park.

An eyewitness thus warned joggers to be vigilant and look out for otters.

Woman chased by 6 to 7 otters

The incident took place at about 6pm on Friday (22 Jul), reported the Sin Chew Daily, quoting Singapore’s Shin Min Daily News.

Eyewitness Lu Xiufeng, 48, told the paper that she having a stroll with her children in West Coast Park.

They found traces of otters near the public toilet area, and were happily taking photos when they came across a startling sight.

A woman was running away, with a group of six to seven otters in pursuit.

Woman screams as she’s chased by otters

As the woman was being chased, she was also heard screaming, Ms Lu said.

After about one to two minutes in hot pursuit, the otters appeared to have caught up with her.

However, Ms Lu didn’t whether the otters bit her, as the scene was too chaotic.

Some of the otters even ran in their direction, scaring her children and causing them to try to dodge the creatures.

Nobody dared to help the woman

While there were at least 10 people in the vicinity, including children and seniors, nobody dared to help the woman, Ms Lu told Shin Min.

Explaining why, she said the otters’ sharp teeth are “no joke”.

Even if nobody got close, passers-by were afraid that the animals would run towards them at any moment.

If that happens, the elderly especially wouldn’t be able to run away.

Eventually, the otters ran back into the woods, she added.

Woman may have stepped on otter

Ms Lu believes that the woman may have stepped on a baby otter.

This would have caused the protective adult otters to feel threatened and instinctively chase the “offender” away, as a form of defence.

That possibility was also brought up when a runner was bitten by otters at the Botanic Gardens last year.

Otter photographers and observers shared that they have, on some occasions, advised runners to keep a distance from the animals or make a detour if feasible.

However, some would ignore them and insist on “speeding” past the otters.

Joggers should be warned about otters

In light of the incident, Ms Lu also called on the authorities to warn joggers about otters.

For example, signs could be put up to remind joggers to be vigilant and safety-conscious.

She pointed out that some joggers run too fast and don’t see the otters until it’s too late and can’t stop in time.

If an otter is stepped on, they will instinctively attack and bite, she added.

Treat otters with respect

While the attack on the female jogger was no doubt unfortunate, it could’ve been avoided.

Any living creature will feel threatened when another creature several times in size moves quickly in their direction.

Worse still, just imagine how a parent would feel if somebody stepped on their child — they would probably go to extreme means to protect their offspring.

While Singaporeans generally love otters, we hope they’ll also treat them with respect and bear the National Parks Board (NParks) guidelines in mind.

