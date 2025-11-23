Johnson Wen deported & banned from re-entering S’pore for rushing Ariana Grande during Wicked premiere

Johnson Wen deported after serving 9 days’ jail for public nuisance

Australian Johnson Wen, who rushed at pop star Ariana Grande during the “Wicked: For Good” premiere, has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA told The Straits Times (ST) that the 26-year-old prankster was sent back to Australia on Sunday (23 Nov).

Johnsen Wen tried to rush Ariana Grande a 2nd time

Wen, known on social media as “Pyjama Man”, had arrived in Singapore on 11 Nov on a social visit pass, the court heard.

During the movie premiere, he jumped the barrier and charged towards Grande, managing to wrap his arm around her before co-star Cynthia Erivo pushed him away.

Despite being dragged away by security, he remained at the venue and even started dancing, a witness told MS News.

Johnson Wen given longer sentence than prosecution requested

Wen was arrested in Temple Street at about 12 midnight on 14 Nov and was charged with public nuisance on the same day.

Although the prosecution requested one week’s jail for him, District Judge Christopher Goh gave him an extra two days.

This was because it was not the first time he had done something similar — he had previously crashed events like Katy Perry’s concert in Sydney, The Chainsmokers’ set at Palm Tree Music Festival in Sydney and even the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The judge also noted that he did not face any prior consequences for these breaches.

Thus, Judge Goh imposed a “small uplift” to his sentence and hoped he would end his behaviour “for good”.

Also read: Man who rushed towards Ariana Grande at S’pore Wicked premiere ‘ruined’ fan experience, says witness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @raphael.sli on TikTok and @pyjamamann on TikTok.