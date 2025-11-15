7 times Johnson Wen, aka Pyjama Man, evaded security & crashed secure events

7 times “Pyjama Man” Johnson Wen gatecrashed secure events

Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old unemployed Australian national, has built a reputation that feels almost unreal.

Most people know him now as Pyjama Man — a self-styled prankster who seems oddly determined to breach every major event in the world.

He isn’t subtle, and he isn’t slick, yet he repeatedly ends up stealing the spotlight on red carpets, stadiums, and even concerts with locked-down security.

Here are seven of his most surreal crashes which span across three continents.

1. ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere at Universal Studios Singapore (13 Nov 2025)

The polished atmosphere of the ‘Wicked: For Good’ movie premiere in Singapore turned chaotic when a man in mismatched pyjamas vaulted the yellow carpet barrier.

After spotting Ariana Grande, Wen rushed straight at her with frantic energy, catching everyone completely off guard.

As his arm wrapped around Grande’s shoulder in a strange, jarring motion, her expression shifted instantly from delight to alarm.

Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo even stepped in before security dragged Wen off the carpet.

The incident sparked international outrage, with many questioning how he bypassed security.

2. Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes’ tour, Sydney (9 June 2025)

The mood at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year was of pure excitement as Katy Perry belted out hit after hit.

It was a classic stadium tour moment until a figure climbed onto the stage.

Wen ran straight toward Perry, almost skipping with excitement.

When he grabbed her shoulder, she glanced at him for a second before moving away.

Wen then began doing the Fortnight “Floss” dance move before security tackled him.

Later, the 26-year-old Australian told reporters he “was about to do extra Fortnite moves but security got there too quick”.

According to 9news, by that point, he had received an estimated AUD$20,000 (S$17,000) in fines for stage invasions.

3. The Chainsmokers’ set at Palm Tree Music Festival, Sydney (6 Dec 2024)

At the Palm Tree Music Festival last December, Wen managed to get on stage for his few seconds in the limelight.

He did a few moves of the “Gangnam Style” dance before security swiped his feet to make him fall.

Unfazed, he got up and even seemed to bump shoulders with one of the musicians as he asked the crowd to cheer louder.

Wen was eventually pushed off stage towards the security waiting below.

4. The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour, Melbourne (5 Oct 2024)

Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, blazed with red lights as The Weeknd performed “Out of Time” to a packed arena.

Out of the blue, a man slipped onto the stage like a glitch in the system, evading the security that reached for him.

He sprinted across the stage, heading straight for the artiste, who somewhat cowered in shock.

For a moment, the music drowned the tension.

Then the security team stepped in, dragging Wen off before he could get close again.

5. Men’s 100m Final, Paris 2024 Summer Olympics (4 Aug 2024)

Wen also tried to breach one of the world’s most tightly guarded sporting moments — the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Not caring that he would interrupt an event watched by millions, Wen sprinted toward the track moments before the race began.

However, guards intercepted him almost immediately.

Although the race was delayed, it was unclear whether Wen’s failed disruption had caused it.

Still, the stunt added fuel to his growing reputation.

6. ICC Cricket World Cup Final, India vs Australia (19 Nov 2023)

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, was filled with tension as India faced Australia in one of cricket’s biggest matches in November 2023.

The atmosphere was electric and every seat trembled with anticipation — when a lone figure sprinted across the pitch.

Wen ran directly into the centre of the action, waving his arms and shouting, causing the stunned players to pause the game.

He even managed to put his arm around an Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who immediately shrugged him off.

He later was heard saying, “I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli“.

7. FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, England vs Spain (20 Aug 2023)

In August 2023, Sydney’s Stadium Australia buzzed with excitement as England and Spain battled for the FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

However, the football match was interrupted when Wen charged onto the pitch after darting past stewards.

He tripped before reaching the players, as an England player took a few steps back in shock.

Security then tackled him before bringing him out of the pitch.

According to Wandsworth Times, BBC commentator Robyn Cowan said that it had been “dealt with swiftly”.

“They know their rugby around this part of the world, not a bad tackle,” his co-commentator Rachel Brown-Finnis added.

The stunt became one of Wen’s earliest widely known intrusions, hinting at everything that would come after.

‘Pyjama Man’ antics follow a disturbing pattern

Across concerts, sporting events, and film premieres, Wen shows the same behaviour: sudden dashes, bizarre confidence, and a willingness to burst into spaces protected by layers of security.

His online posts frame these moments as playful stunts but many viewers disagree.

The stakes rise with every incident, and following his latest antics in Singapore, Wen could face up to three months in jail.

Wen was arrested and charged in court on 14 Nov with public nuisance.

He told the court that he would be pleading guilty via a video link from remand.

Also read: Man who rushed towards Ariana Grande at S’pore Wicked premiere ‘ruined’ fan experience, says witness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pyjamamann on TikTok and @pyjamamann on Instagram.