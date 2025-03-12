Johor police bust syndicates selling drink sachets laced with illegal substances, seize S$2.1M worth of drugs

Johor police seize S$2.1M worth of drugs from drink sachets laced with illegal substances

Johor Bahru (JB) police have dismantled two drug syndicates that were selling instant drink sachets laced with a dangerous cocktail of drugs.

The massive crackdown led to the seizure of RM7 million (S$2.1 million) worth of narcotics and the arrest of seven suspects from both groups.

Drug-laced drink sachets sold at entertainment venues

According to Malaysia news media The Star, police carried out two raids in JB on 4 March as part of a large-scale crackdown.

Officers discovered sachets containing a cocktail of ecstasy, ketamine, and methamphetamine, disguised as powdered drinks.

Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said these sachets were being distributed at nightclubs and entertainment venues.

Each packet was sold for about RM250 (S$75). He warned that consuming such mixtures could pose serious health risks.

The first operation took place from 7.20am to 6pm.

From the raid, 9.3kg of ecstasy, ketamine, and erimin 5 in powdered and pill forms worth almost S$500,000 were seized, and three people were arrested.

The second raid took place between 4.30pm and 2.30am the following day.

Among the four individuals arrested was a 17-year-old boy. Authorities also seized 32kg of ecstasy powder, bringing the total drug haul for this raid to over S$1.6 million.

Masterminds behind both syndicates arrested

The seven suspects, aged 17 to 42, included the leaders of both syndicates.

“The total seven suspects arrested include the masterminds of each group. The two syndicates were unlinked but shared a similar modus operandi,” Commissioner Kumar said.

“They repackaged different types of substances into each sachet, making them into a cocktail of drugs to be sold on the market.”

Harsh penalties for drug trafficking

All seven suspects have been remanded until 12 March for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 — a law that carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning for convicted traffickers.

Commissioner Kumar vowed to intensify crackdowns on such syndicates and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Featured image from Polis Johor on Facebook.