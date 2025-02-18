S’porean man busted with S$6.3K worth of drugs at JB’s Forest City apartment

Singaporean man arrested in drug bust at Johor Bahru apartment

A Singaporean man was arrested on 12 Feb after authorities discovered over RM21,000 (S$6,300) worth of drugs in his Forest City apartment in Johor Bahru (JB).

According to The Star, the 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the police during a raid.

Singaporean caught in JB for drugs

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm M. Kumarasan said that the suspect was found in the apartment with about 1.7kg of heroin and 67.13g of syabu (methamphetamine).

“We believe that the drugs are intended to be smuggled to another country, and we are still investigating which country,” he said, adding that the suspect also tested positive for drugs.

At a press conference on 17 Feb, ACP Kumarasan stated that the drugs, valued at approximately RM21,106 (S$6,387), had the potential to supply the addiction of over 17,000 drug users.

They also seized the suspect’s car and watch, bringing the total value of seized items to RM53,656 (S$16,238).

The police stated that they believed the suspect had been active since July last year and was collaborating with others. They added that efforts are underway to locate additional suspects.

According to the police, the suspect has been remanded for seven days starting 12 Feb.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries severe penalties, including the possibility of the death sentence.

Featured image adapted from The Star and billinelko on Canva for illustration purposes only.