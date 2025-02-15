S’porean among 3 men arrested in Johor Bahru raids that uncovered drugs worth S$960K

Singaporean among 3 men arrested in Johor Bahru for possessing S$960,000 worth of drugs

In a series of drug raids in Johor Bahru (JB), three men, including a Singaporean have been arrested for possessing drugs worth more than S$960,000, The Star reported.

According to Johor police chief M Kumar, the suspects were arrested in seven separate raids conducted on 6 and 7 Feb.

He stated that officers from the Johor Bahru South mobile patrol vehicle unit were on duty when they stopped a suspicious-looking man at around midnight on 6 Feb.

Police officers subsequently found about 1.57g of methamphetamine on the 41-year-old Malaysian and proceeded to arrest him.

He was then brought in for interrogation, which led to six other raids and the arrest of two more suspects, including a Singaporean.

Suspects allegedly used condominiums in KL as storage for drugs

The suspects allegedly used condominiums as storage and packing facilities for drugs believed to have originated from Kuala Lumpur (KL), said Chief Kumar.

They believe the syndicate has been active since last month and were mixing various types of drugs.

“The drug cocktail was then packed into sachets with labels resembling various instant drink brands,” he added.

Each sachet was sold between RM200 (S$60) and RM250 (S$75).

Drugs seized worth about S$960,000

22.7kg of various drugs, worth about RM3.178 (S$960,000) were seized during the seven raids.

JB police also seized other items such as cars, jewellery, and watches.

Chief Kumar said the police are still investigating if the syndicate had intentions to smuggle the drugs into Singapore.

It is also tracking other syndicate members, including possible masterminds operating in other countries.

Also read: 4 S’poreans arrested after CNB seizes over S$1M worth of drugs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from The Star.