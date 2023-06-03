Johor Man Hangs Sign Saying Wife Is Giving Birth, Riders At S’pore Checkpoint Give Way

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Beats Checkpoint Queue To Be By Wife’s Side During Child’s Birth

Things can get ugly when people lose their patience in congested traffic.

However, a man from Johor experienced the complete opposite while at the Singapore checkpoint.

According to reports, he was working in Singapore when he received a call that his wife in Johor Bahru (JB) was in labour.

In his hurry to welcome his newborn, he pasted a notice on his top box informing others of his urgent situation.

As it turns out, his eye-catching poster worked wonders as other riders gave way.

On Wednesday (31 May), a Facebook user brought attention to his friend’s quick thinking in the Geng Motobike Kerja Singapore group.

The user urged other riders to give way to his friend should they encounter him on the causeway.

He then shared that the man’s wife was currently in the labour room fighting for her life to give birth to their child.

The photo that followed showed a man on a motorbike with a simple notice on his glovebox.

In Malay, the sign read, “Please give way. My wife is about to give birth. Thank you.”

Fortunately for him, other riders were receptive to the disclaimer.

Speaking to China Press, Mr Shamyrul Arzemy shared that he cleared customs in 30 minutes that day.

This was apparently half the time he usually takes on a normal day during rush hour.

Makes it in time for daughter’s birth

China Press reported that his wife’s labour came as a surprise.

As she was due to give birth on 6 June, Mr Shamyrul received the call about a week early.

At the time, the 31-year-old swimming pool technician was in Singapore for work.

After hearing the news, his colleagues gave him the idea to paste a notice on his motorcycle.

Thoughtful riders help make man’s day

Thanks to their quick thinking and the considerate actions of other riders at the checkpoint, Mr Shamyrul didn’t miss his daughter’s birth.

Kudos to the other riders who allowed a man to be with his wife during such an important moment.

After all, it’s not often that we see such kind acts on the road.

