Josephine Teo suffers 1-inch gash near eye after walking into glass door

On Thursday (25 July), Minister for Digital Development and Information of Singapore Josephine Teo took to Facebook to share that she had sustained a one-inch gash near her left eye.

She had “absently-mindedly” walked into a glass door that was left ajar.

The post includes a photo of the gash on her left eyelid.

Walked into glass door absent-mindedly

In the post, Minister Teo urged members of the public not to be alarmed by the “orh bak kak” — black eye in Hokkien.

The Jalan Besar Member of Parliament (MP) said she walked into the glass door while likely thinking about work.

“It’s my fault entirely,” she said.

Though Minister Teo has since received medical treatment, she said her left is still slightly swollen and resembled “badly-applied blue-black makeup”.

Thanked SGH medical staff for treatment

Minister Teo also took the opportunity to thank the medical staff at Singapore General Hospital for attending to her injury.

She said the wound isn’t as visible now after staff at SGH staff helped to stitch it up.

She also thanked her colleagues who stood in for her in the engagements she missed due to the injury, including:

Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary

Minister of State Sun Xueling

Minister Teo ends the post by saying the injury is a reminder to be in the present and not lost in thought.

Featured image adapted from Josephine Teo on Facebook.