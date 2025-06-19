Ju Haknyeon axed from K-pop group after late-night ‘affectionate’ meet-up with former Japanese pornstar

Ju Haknyeon removed from K-pop boy band THE BOYZ amid controversy over meet-up with Japanese pornstar

Ju Haknyeon has been officially removed from popular K-pop boy band THE BOYZ following a controversial encounter with former Japanese pornstar, Asuka Kirara.

His departure was announced via the group’s official X account on Tuesday (18 June), after his agency concluded that it was “no longer possible for us to maintain the trust” in the artist.

K-pop idol allegedly seen being ‘affectionate’ with ex-pornstar

According to Chosun, the 26-year-old idol met the former adult video (AV) actress on 29 May at a bar in Roppongi, Japan, a nightlife district known for its clubbing scene.

The pair reportedly appeared “affectionate”, embracing each other and staying together until the early hours of the next day.

Ms Kirara, who debuted in the adult entertainment industry in 2007, retired in 2020 but remains an active influencer in Japan.

Photos and speculation about their meeting quickly spread online, sparking backlash from fans and the media.

On 16 June, Ju Haknyeon was suspended by his agency, One Hundred, citing “personal circumstances”.

Just two days later, the agency announced his complete removal from the group and termination of his exclusive contract.

Agency says it’s ‘difficult to maintain trust’

In a statement, One Hundred said it had verified the facts after receiving reports about the artist’s personal life.

“As a result, we took the seriousness of the matter heavily and clearly recognized that it would be difficult to maintain trust as an artist,” they said in their statement, adding that they have finalised Ju Haknyeon’s departure and the termination of his contract.

“This decision is an unavoidable measure to protect the members of The Boyz and the team.”

The agency apologised to fans and pledged to support the remaining members of THE BOYZ.

Police reportedly investigating prostitution allegations

Following the termination, reports surfaced that Ju Haknyeon may be under police investigation for alleged prostitution.

According to Soompi, the idol denied the claims in a handwritten letter uploaded to Instagram, confirming he had drinks with an acquaintance but insisting nothing illegal occurred.

“It is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity, such as the prostitution that is being mentioned in news reports and rumours,” he wrote.

Adding to the scandal, reports also claim that a producer from One Hundred has been suspended over similar allegations.

Featured image adapted from @_juhaknyeon_ on Instagram and @asukakiraran on Instagram.