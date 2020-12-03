50% Off Alaskan Crab & Boston Lobster At JUMBO Seafood Until 3 Jan 2021

When one thinks chili crab, a certain restaurant probably pops up in people’s minds.

JUMBO Seafood is a favourite among visitors to our Little Red Dot, and in light of the festive season, they’re offering 50% discount on their Alaskan crabs & Boston lobsters until 3 Jan 2021.

If you’ve been having a crabby day – or year, really – perhaps these offers will fill you up during the rainy season.

JUMBO Seafood has 50% off Alaska crab and Boston lobster

Seafood wears many hats — they’re suitable for any special occasion, be it birthdays or weddings.

With that in mind, we’re sure your family will relish tucking into these fresh live fares.

The deal is available across JUMBO Seafood restaurants for both dine-ins and takeaways until 3 Jan 2021.

If you make a trip both for Christmas and New Year’s, you can sample both the live crab and live lobster at $12.40/100g and $5.90/100g respectively.

Don’t forget your gloves – the eating can get messy – unlike you like the smell of seafood on your fingers.

Wine and dine with discounted Moet & Sauvignon Blanc

Although the lack of a year-end bonus for many will make things slightly more difficult, we can take some relief in surviving 2020 mostly intact.

So to celebrate the festive season, JUMBO also has discounts on some of their alcohol.

JUMBO Rewards members can get a bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne for $88 (U.P $105) or $65 (U.P $75) for Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc.

Both varieties go well with seafood, so they can be a good complement to your discounted crab or lobster.

Getting through 2020

While many of us can’t wait for 2020 to end, there’s still a month to go.

We might as well make it a little easier by dining well if we have the means to do so.

JUMBO Seafood operates 6 outlets across Singapore in the following locations:

Jewel Changi Airport

Dempsey Hill

East Coast Seafood Centre

The Riverwalk

Riverside Point

ION Orchard

