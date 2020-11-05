JUMBO Launches Chilli Crab Lunch, No Need For A Big Group To Enjoy Sweet-Sour Goodness

Singaporeans who have tried chilli crab know that a sizeable group is needed to finish the dish. JUMBO Seafood may fix this hassle by offering a chilli crab set lunch from 9 Nov.

Perhaps the best part is that they’ll serve the crab meat out-of-shell, so there’s no need to get your fingers covered in gravy.

Image courtesy of JUMBO Seafood

The decadent 4-course meal is priced at $29/pax and comes with a variety of other dishes.

Chilli crab dish is ‘fuss-free’

In a press release, JUMBO says their award-winning chilli crab will be served with sliced fried man tou.

This sounds perfect for those who love to mop up the eggy sweet-sour sauce with it.

Image courtesy of JUMBO Seafood

The restaurant chain also says patrons will have a “fuss-free” experience as lavish chunks of crab meat will already be served in their signature sauce.

Those who hate getting their fingers covered with chilli gravy will heave a sigh of relief.

Set lunch comes in 4 courses

On top of chilli crab, the set lunch will also come with 2 appetisers, 1 seafood/meat dish and 1 rice/noodle dish, to make 4 courses in total.

Diners can choose from a diverse menu that includes golden salted egg fish skin, mocha pork ribs and sambal fried rice with crab meat (in case you haven’t had enough of that).

Image courtesy of JUMBO Seafood

The set meal costs at $29++ per person (for a minimum of 2 diners) and will be available from 9 Nov- to 31 Dec at all JUMBO Seafood outlets except their East Coast branch.

Those who’re already drooling at the thought of eating this can make reservations via this link.

Chilli crab goodness made more affordable

Chilli crab is often seen as a dish for special occasions like birthdays and family reunions.

Part of why it’s so enjoyable may come from the satisfaction of getting crab meat out of the shell.

However, if it’s just too troublesome to get your fingers dirty during lunchtime, perhaps this hassle-free chilli crab set meal is for you.

Featured image courtesy of JUMBO Seafood.