Man In M’sia Jumps Over Wall To Move Neighbour’s Clothes As Rain Starts Falling

Man Jumps Over Wall To Move Neighbour’s Clothes As Rain Starts To Pour

Whether you’re in Singapore or Malaysia, rainfall can come at any time.

Thankfully for this Malaysian family, a kind neighbour was able to save their laundry with some quick thinking.

A video uploaded on TikTok shows the neighbour jumping over the walls of the family’s home and shifting their laundry into the shade just as the rain was about to pour.

After checking to see if everything was sheltered, he swiftly climbed back over the wall.

Man drags laundry rack of neighbour’s clothes under shelter

At the start of the 38-second CCTV footage, a man in red skilfully hops over his neighbour’s walls and nonchalantly walks towards a laundry rack.

Seconds later, he hauls the laundry rack into the shade.

After getting it into position, he circles the laundry rack to make sure all the clothes are safe from the rain.

To be extra certain, he pulls the laundry rack deeper into the sheltered area before approaching the same wall he jumped from.

Without a moment’s hesitation, he attempts to climb back over to the side he came from.

Although it takes him a couple of tries, he finally manages to scale the wall.

Netizens applaud wholesome act

It’s believed that the OP is the owner of the laundry rack as her caption states that she is “grateful” for her agile neighbour’s thoughtful act.

Other TikTok users also praised the man, with many wishing they had a neighbour like him.

One commenter said they thought they were watching a crime unfold before realising it was actually a wholesome act.

Even after the man pulled the clothes into the sheltered area, another netizen was certain that he only did that so he could easily steal the clothes.

Fortunately, they were proven wrong.

Seeing how most comments leaned towards more negative assumptions at first shows how most of us usually assume the worst when it comes to viral videos.

Thankfully, with the clip amassing over 18 million views at the time of writing, we hope that folks know that there’s still some good left in this world.

