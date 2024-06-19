6,938 BTO flats on offer at June HDB sales launch, half with under 4 years’ waiting time

6,938 HDB flats on offer at June BTO sales launch
This month, a total of 6,938 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across six towns will be on offer at the Housing & Development Board (HDB) sales launch.
Among the flats, 50% will have waiting times of less than four years.
A variety of flat types is available for potential homeowners to select from, namely 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room and 3Gen flats.
1,352 flats will have waiting times of around 3 years
Under the June sales launch, the 8 BTO projects and their waiting times are as follows:
- Marsiling Peak I — 2 years 11 months
- Tampines GreenTopaz — 3 years 1 month
- Chencharu Hills — 3 years 8 months to 3 years 9 months
- Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I — 4 years
- Marsiling Peak II — 4 years 6 months
- Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II — 4 years 7 months
- Teban Breeze — 4 years 6 months
- Holland Vista — 4 years 9 months
HDB noted that 1,352 of these flats, namely in Woodlands and Tampines, have waiting times of about three years.
Including grants, the cheapest flat type is a 2-room Flexi at Marsiling Peak priced from S$14,000.
Meanwhile, the most expensive flat including grants is a 5-room flat at Tampines GreenTopaz from S$559,000.
Chencharu Hills is first BTO project to launch in Chencharu
Notably, Chencharu Hills will be the first BTO project to be launched in Chencharu in Yishun.
Besides being located a stone’s throw away from Khatib MRT Station, it is also in close proximity to Khatib Central and Yishun Mall.
The project is inspired by a century-old colonial-era bungalow along 50 Bah Soon Pah Road.
In addition, a new 400m road, Chencharu Link, will be built to enhance green commute and healthy living.
The Chencharu area is expected to have a hawker centre and a bus interchange.
Interested individuals can head over to HDB’s website to apply for the flats before midnight on 26 June.
Featured image adapted from HDB.
