6,938 BTO flats on offer at June HDB sales launch, half with under 4 years’ waiting time

6,938 HDB flats on offer at June BTO sales launch

This month, a total of 6,938 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across six towns will be on offer at the Housing & Development Board (HDB) sales launch.

Among the flats, 50% will have waiting times of less than four years.

A variety of flat types is available for potential homeowners to select from, namely 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room and 3Gen flats.

1,352 flats will have waiting times of around 3 years

Under the June sales launch, the 8 BTO projects and their waiting times are as follows:

Marsiling Peak I — 2 years 11 months

Tampines GreenTopaz — 3 years 1 month

Chencharu Hills — 3 years 8 months to 3 years 9 months

Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I — 4 years

Marsiling Peak II — 4 years 6 months

Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II — 4 years 7 months

Teban Breeze — 4 years 6 months

Holland Vista — 4 years 9 months

HDB noted that 1,352 of these flats, namely in Woodlands and Tampines, have waiting times of about three years.

Including grants, the cheapest flat type is a 2-room Flexi at Marsiling Peak priced from S$14,000.

Meanwhile, the most expensive flat including grants is a 5-room flat at Tampines GreenTopaz from S$559,000.

Chencharu Hills is first BTO project to launch in Chencharu

Notably, Chencharu Hills will be the first BTO project to be launched in Chencharu in Yishun.

Besides being located a stone’s throw away from Khatib MRT Station, it is also in close proximity to Khatib Central and Yishun Mall.

The project is inspired by a century-old colonial-era bungalow along 50 Bah Soon Pah Road.

In addition, a new 400m road, Chencharu Link, will be built to enhance green commute and healthy living.

The Chencharu area is expected to have a hawker centre and a bus interchange.

Interested individuals can head over to HDB’s website to apply for the flats before midnight on 26 June.

