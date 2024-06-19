6,938 BTO flats on offer at June HDB sales launch, half with under 4 years’ waiting time

1,352 of these flats have waiting times of about three years. 

By - 19 Jun 2024, 2:25 pm

6,938 HDB flats on offer at June BTO sales launch

This month, a total of 6,938 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across six towns will be on offer at the Housing & Development Board (HDB) sales launch.

Among the flats, 50% will have waiting times of less than four years.

A variety of flat types is available for potential homeowners to select from, namely 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room and 3Gen flats.

1,352 flats will have waiting times of around 3 years

Under the June sales launch, the 8 BTO projects and their waiting times are as follows:

  • Marsiling Peak I — 2 years 11 months
  • Tampines GreenTopaz — 3 years 1 month
  • Chencharu Hills — 3 years 8 months to 3 years 9 months
  • Tanjong Rhu Riverfront I — 4 years
  • Marsiling Peak II — 4 years 6 months
  • Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II — 4 years 7 months
  • Teban Breeze — 4 years 6 months
  • Holland Vista — 4 years 9 months

HDB noted that 1,352 of these flats, namely in Woodlands and Tampines, have waiting times of about three years.

Including grants, the cheapest flat type is a 2-room Flexi at Marsiling Peak priced from S$14,000.

marsiling peak hdb junes bto sales

Source: HDB

Meanwhile, the most expensive flat including grants is a 5-room flat at Tampines GreenTopaz from S$559,000.

tampines greentopaz june bto sales

Source: HDB

Chencharu Hills is first BTO project to launch in Chencharu

Notably, Chencharu Hills will be the first BTO project to be launched in Chencharu in Yishun.

chencharu hills bto hdb

Source: HDB

Besides being located a stone’s throw away from Khatib MRT Station, it is also in close proximity to Khatib Central and Yishun Mall.

The project is inspired by a century-old colonial-era bungalow along 50 Bah Soon Pah Road.

In addition, a new 400m road, Chencharu Link, will be built to enhance green commute and healthy living.

The Chencharu area is expected to have a hawker centre and a bus interchange.

Interested individuals can head over to HDB’s website to apply for the flats before midnight on 26 June.

Also read: New HDB resale flat listing service lets owners & buyers make transactions online from 13 May

Featured image adapted from HDB

