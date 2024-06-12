Chencharu in Yishun to get a hawker centre & bus interchange in new integrated development

The locations of seven other new hawker centres were also announced.

Yishun will have a new hawker centre in Chencharu

There will soon be a new hawker centre in Yishun, according to a press release from the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (12 June).

It will be located in the neighbourhood’s new housing area, Chencharu.

This development is part of the government’s initiative announced in 2011 and 2015 to build 20 new hawker centres across Singapore.

Additionally, NEA’s press release revealed the locations of seven other upcoming hawker centres.

Location of seven other new hawker centres announced

The hawker centre will be located within a mixed-use integrated development, which will also house a bus interchange — the second in Yishun.

HDB also announced further developments to Chencharu in its masterplan released today, including a “bus-only corridor” called Chencharu Link. The new road will be built to run north-south through Chencharu’s centre, the agency said.

In 2011, the government announced plans to build 10 new hawker centres in areas lacking dining options. This initiative expanded in 2015 with the announcement of 10 more hawker centres.

So far, 12 of these centres have been completed and are operational.

Besides the new hawker centre in Chencharu, NEA also announced the location of seven other new hawker centres. These are:

  • Bidadari
  • Bukit Batok
  • Choa Chu Kang
  • Punggol
  • Sengkang
  • Tampines

Among these, Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre in Sengkang, Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre in Bidadari, and Punggol Coast Hawker Centre are expected to open in 2024.

Plantation in the 1900s

 

Chencharu had plantations and farms in the 1900s before it was redeveloped for various purposes.

It was designated for residential use in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s 2019 masterplan, reported The Straits Times.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project in the area will be launched for sale in late June. It is expected to have 1,270 units that range from two-room Flexi to five-room flats.

By 2040, it is projected that about 10,000 homes will be built in Chencharu.

