Over S$95M set aside to refresh HDB neighbourhoods, residents encouraged to provide feedback

HDB neighbourhoods across S’pore to benefit from S$95M upgrading projects

On Saturday (1 Jun), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced an update regarding the 15th batch of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP).

The housing board and the Ministry of National Development (MND) have selected 23 projects for upgrading.

It’s said that the S$95 million worth of projects will benefit around 15,600 households in neighbourhoods such as Hougang, Ang Mo Kio, and Pasir Ris.

Over S$95 million set side for 23 projects

According to HDB’s statement, the 23 projects selected for upgrading include those in the following town councils:

Aljunied-Hougang

Ang Mo Kio

Chua Chu Kang

Jalan Besar

Jurong-Clementi

Marine Parade

Nee Soon

Pasir Ris-Punggol

Sembawang

Tanjong Pagar

West Coast

Various HDB blocks and precincts across Singapore will be rejuvenated in the latest round of upgrades.

Examples of block-level upgrades include Residents’ Corners and seating areas in common spaces.

Meanwhile, sheltered drop-off porches, covered linkways, jogging paths, and community gardens may be implemented at the precinct level.

That said, these improvements will be based on residents’ needs.

“Residents are encouraged to participate actively and provide feedback and suggestions of the improvements that they would like to see in their neighbourhoods,” said the HDB.

More than S$1.5 billion has been spent on HDB rejuvenation projects

The NRP has funded 203 projects across the last 14 batches for over S$1.5 billion since its introduction in 2007.

The programmefocuses on improvements at the block and precinct levels, including buildings constructed before 1995.

Each project’s improvement items are based on residents’ feedback regarding the features they desire to have in their neighbourhood.

The government provides complete funding for the projects, while the town councils take charge of managing them, including hiring design consultants and building contractors and overseeing the progress of the work.

As of April 2024, 120 projects have been finished, while the remaining 83 projects are currently at different stages of progress.

HDB to provide bigger budget for projects

The current NRP budget is set at S$4,700 per flat, divided into S$3,400 for block and precinct-level works and S$1,300 for Repair & Redecoration (R&R) works.

Due to rising costs, HDB will raise the budget to S$6,100 per flat for the 15th batch of NRP projects and ongoing eligible projects.

In the future, the NRP will include blocks constructed up to 1999, bringing benefits to over 100,000 more flats.

The selection for the next batch of NRP projects is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In future projects, more amenities tailored for seniors will be introduced to improve safety and connectivity in the neighbourhoods.

These enhancements include gardens with wheelchair-friendly planter boxes and wayfinding features along routes.

Also read: HDB To Build 340 BTO Units Beside Kembangan MRT, Nearby CC Will Get Upgrades



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Edgeprop.