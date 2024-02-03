HDB To Build 340 BTO Units Beside Kembangan MRT, Nearby CC Will Get Upgrades

HDB To Offer 2-Room Flexi and 4-Room BTO Units Next To Kembangan MRT Station

Commuters who pass by Kembangan MRT Station frequently would be familiar with the field which has been vacant for the longest time.

That will soon be a thing of the past as the Housing & Development Board (HDB) has unveiled plans to build about 340 BTO units at the site.

Besides the new flats, Kampong Kembangan Community Club (KKCC) — also located in the vicinity — will also be redeveloped into an integrated development, offering more facilities for residents to enjoy.

HDB to build BTO flats at empty field next to Kembangan MRT Station

On Friday (2 Feb), Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong took to Facebook to announce the proposed developments for the empty field along Jalan Kembangan and Lengkong Tiga.

This includes new BTO flats — the first in Kembangan in more than three decades.

In a separate post, HDB shared that they’re planning for 340 units which comprise 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats. These units will be located within two 18-storey residential blocks.

HDB said that the proposed BTO development will cater to families who wish to live close to their parents for “mutual care and support”, as well as seniors who are “right-sizing”, reports Channel NewsAsia.

MS News has reached out to HDB for more information.

In his Facebook post, Minister Tong said that the new BTO development might also come with additional facilities. These include:

Supermarket

F&B outlets

Pre-school

Healthcare services

He also hinted at a new cycling path along Jalan Kembangan which will provide residents with easier access to MRT stations and other amenities.

Kembangan Community Centre will close for upgrading works

In addition to the new BTO development, KKCC — located next to the vacant field — will be upgraded into a modern facility that’s up to 1.5 times its current size.

The new community centre will feature enhanced facilities such as:

Community Plaza

Activity studios

Sheltered basketball court

Indoor gym

Futsal court

However, the community centre will have to close for some time to make way for these redevelopment works.

Minister Tong did not state when KKCC will close but said his team has worked to extend operations till 30 June 2024. He also did not state the duration of the upgrading works.

Meanwhile, facilities on the open field next to Kembangan MRT will close by mid-February this year.

